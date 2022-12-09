Las Vegas Raiders Squander Chance Of Making Playoffs

The Las Vegas Raiders were rolling, winning three straight games heading into their week 14 matchup.

They were 5-7 and climbing the AFC standings.

It was perfectly set up for the Raiders to win a fourth straight game on Thursday Night Football.

They faced a banged-up Los Angeles Rams team. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford were all out.

Baker Mayfield signed with the Rams on Tuesday night. He got the start on Thursday.

It was looking like the Raiders were going to win a fourth straight game, have a 6-7 record, and be in the thick of things in the AFC.

Unfortunately for Raiders fans, Derek Carr had an abysmal game. He went 11/20 for 137 passing yards and two interceptions. Carr did not throw a TD pass in the game.

The Raiders lost a crucial week 14 matchup and fell to 5-8 on the season.

Below, we will discuss whether the Raiders squandered any chance of making the playoffs and if it is time to move on from Derek Carr.

Did The Las Vegas Raiders Squander Their Chance Of Making The Playoffs?

With a crucial loss on Thursday Night Football, the Raiders fell to 5-8.

It was a must-win game for Vegas. They were climbing the AFC standings after winning three straight games.

Had they won, they would have been 6-7 on the season and very much in the hunt to make the playoffs.

It has been a very disappointing season for Vegas. They acquired star WR Davante Adams in the offseason to bolster the offense.

However, in a very important matchup, Derek Carr struggled mightily.

The next two games on the schedule are against teams fighting to make the playoffs. Vegas takes on the New England Patriots in week 15 and then they are on the road in week 16 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A 6-7 record would have put the Raiders in a prime position.

At 5-8 however, the Raiders will not make the playoffs.

Week 17 is a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and week 18 is another very tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders can not afford to lose another game this season. They will need to finish 9-8, just to have a chance to get in the playoffs.

In a crucial week 14 loss, that the Raiders should have won, Vegas squandered their chances of making the playoffs.

Should The Raiders Move On From Derek Carr?

With another disappointing season on tap for the Raiders, they should strongly consider moving on from Derek Carr.

The expectations were high for the Raiders entering the season. They went out and acquired one of the top WRs in the NFL. Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the league.

However, Carr was still unable to get the Raiders on track.

They sit 5-8 with very little to no chance of making the playoffs.

In a must-win week 14 matchup, Carr was awful. He went 11/20 for 137 passing yards and threw two interceptions and no passing TDs. The Rams were without star defensive player Aaron Donald.

This is Carr’s ninth year in the NFL. He has made the playoffs just once in his career and he has not won a playoff game.

While the Raiders did extend Carr for three years, cutting him throughout the extension would not completely handicap the team.

Carr will be 32 in March. While he is not an older QB, he is not in his prime and will not improve.

We have seen all we need to see from Carr.

After this season, the Raiders should strongly consider cutting ties with Carr.