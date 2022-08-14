The Minnesota Vikings will get their first taste of pre-season action as they head to Las Vegas to battle the much-improved Raiders. Read on to find out more details about this matchup.

The Las Vegas Raiders impressed many in their first pre-season game of the season. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game in impressive fashion by a final score of 27-11. As for Minnesota, this will be their first matchup of the year and already the hits are coming for them. Quarterback, Kirk Cousins, tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the game in Las Vegas. However, this will be a good chance for both teams’ backups to shine.

Raiders Vs Vikings Game Info

• Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

• Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022

• Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

• TV: NFL Network

Josh McDaniels Looks to Prove Himself at Home

Josh McDaniels is in his second head coaching stint. This time around, it is with the silver and black rather than the arch-rival Denver Broncos. He coached a solid game in the first preseason game of the year. Now, he will be looking to replicate the same success in Las Vegas.

The long-time New England Patriots offensive guru has plenty to offer from an offensive perspective. What will be interesting to see is how he handles the defensive responsibilities and allocates playing time to the starters. With this being Vegas’ second pre-season game, McDaniels will most likely look to get the starters some reps just to get them used to the feel of fast-paced football again.

Vikings Vow to Compete for NFC North Title

The Green Bay Packers are once again the favorites to take the NFC North. However, if there is a dark-horse team who could sneak up on them, it is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have had plenty of talent the past couple of seasons. For whatever reason, they have always had trouble making that final jump to becoming a legitimate playoff contender. Kirk Cousins has been a reliable quarterback throughout his entire career and Dalvin Cook is arguably a top-five running back in the league. Not to mention, the explosive wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen is always dangerous.

The thing to watch for Minnesota in this matchup is how good their depth really is compared to the rest of the league. As said already, the Vikings have plenty of weapons for starters. The question marks will be their backups which is who we will see in the majority of during this game considering this is Minnesota’s first pre-season game of the year.

Predictions For Las Vegas Raiders Vs Minnesota Vikings

With the Raiders already having played a game this pre-season, expect to see more of their starters. Not to mention, Josh McDaniels will want to prove himself in his first home game as the Raiders’ head coach. The Raiders have aspirations to make a deep playoff push this year and are wanting to set the tone early.

For Minnesota, they will be taking the more cautious approach considering this is their first game of the new season. Expect to see more of the third-stringers and players just trying to make the roster on their side of the ball. With this in mind, another Las Vegas win seems to be in the cards.

