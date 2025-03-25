College Basketball News and Rumors

Last five buzzer beaters made in March Madness

Jeremy Freeborn
Some of the exciting moments in March Madness happens at the end of the game. That is when buzzer beaters can take place. So far in the 2025 National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament, there have been two buzzer beaters. In all, there have been 133 buzzer beaters in the history of the tournament. Let’s take a look at the last five.

Maryland vs. Colorado State

The Terrapins beat the Rams 72-71 in the second round on Sunday from Seattle, Washington thanks to a two point buzzer beater. The Terrapins player with a game-winning shot was Derik Queen of Baltimore, Maryland, who made a 12 foot unassisted field goal to give Maryland a one point win. Next up for the Terrapins in the Sweet Sixteen are the first seed University of Florida Gators from San Francisco, California in the West Regional semifinals on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. Saint Francis

The Hornets beat the Red Flash 70-68 on Tuesday from Dayton, Ohio in one of the four First Four games. The Alabama State star guard was Amarr Knox of Memphis, Tennessee who made a layup to break a 68-68 tie from Micah Simpson of Morristown, Tennessee. However, the Hornets success in the First Four did not equate to success in the first round, as they lost 83-63 to Auburn on Thursday.

Colorado vs. Florida

The Buffaloes beat the Gators 102-100 in the only buzzer beater made in the 2024 March Madness tournament. The game-winning shot was made by KJ Simpson of Los Angeles, California who scored from Cody Williams of San Luis Obispo, California from 15 feet. Simpson finished the first round game with 23 points. Colorado then lost their second round game 81-77 to Marquette.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

On April Fool’s Day, 2023, Lamont Butler of Moreno Valley, California scored the game-winning unassisted buzzer beater from 17 feet in a 72-71 San Diego State win over Florida Atlantic in the semifinal game from Houston, Texas. The Aztecs reached the final before losing 76-59 to Connecticut.

San Diego State vs. Creighton

Prior to beating Florida Atlantic, the Aztecs beat Creighton 57-56 on a game-winning buzzer beater free throw by Darrion Trammell of Marin City, California. The Aztecs won the South Regional Final with the victory in Louisville, Kentucky, and with the Elite Eight win, San Diego State reached the Final Four.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
