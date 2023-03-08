Golf News and Rumors

Last five current PGA players to win the Players Championship

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
justin thomas - canadian open

Golf’s unofficial fifth major starts Thursday from TPC Sawgrass as the 2023 Players Championship is set to begin. Cameron Smith of Australia is the defending champion, but will not be competing as he joined the LIV Tour. Here are the last five Players Championship winners who are still actively on the PGA Tour.

2021–Justin Thomas

The two-time PGA Championship winner (2017 and 2022), posted a winning score of -14 to beat England’s Lee Westwood by a stroke. Thomas was in fact four strokes back of Westwood after eight holes in the final round, but had a key eagle on the 11th hole, which helped the Kentucky native get back in contention. A birdie on the 12th hole gave Thomas a two-stroke lead.

2019–Rory McIlroy

The current World Number three beat American Jim Furyk in a battle of former United States Open champions. Furyk won in 2003 in Olympia Fields, and McIlroy won in 2011 at Congressional. McIlroy, a native of Holywood, Northern Ireland, shot a four-round score of -16, while Furyk was at -15. In the final round, McIlroy won despite a double bogey on the fourth hole. His best round of golf in the tournament was the second round where he went seven-under-par.

2018–Webb Simpson

The 2012 United States Open champion at San Francisco’s Olympic Club was the wire-to-wire winner at TPC Sawgrass five years ago. At one time after the third round, Simpson had a seven stroke lead over New Zealand’s Danny Lee. Simpson finished the tournament by shooting a four-round score of -18 and beat three other players by four strokes.

2017–Si-Woo Kim

At the 2017 Players Championship, Kim made history by becoming the youngest player to ever win the tournament at 21 years of age. The South Korean beat South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and England’s Ian Poulter by three strokes after shooting a four-round score of -10.

2016–Jason Day

The 2015 PGA Championship winner and world number one at the time was a wire-to-wire winner like Simpson was two years later. The native of Beaudesert, Australia, was spectacular over the first two rounds as he got to -15. Over the last 36 holes, Day was at even par, and beat American Kevin Chappell by four strokes.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
justin thomas - canadian open

Last five current PGA players to win the Players Championship

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm golf 1
Big three is emerging on to the PGA Tour
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Golf News and Rumors
The Players Championship 2023 Purse: Prize money up 25%, payout set at $4.5M
The Players Championship 2023 Purse: Prize money up 25%, payout set at $4.5M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
The Players Championship 2023- Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast
The Players Championship 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Jon Rahm odds shorten to +125 after Round 1
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Jon Rahm odds shorten to +125 after Round 1
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Round 1 Leaderboard, Scores & Odds
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Round 1 Leaderboard, Scores, and Odds
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Watch: The Best Shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1
Watch: The Best Shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top