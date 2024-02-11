NFL News and Rumors

Last five meetings between the Chiefs and the 49ers

Jeremy Freeborn
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Kansas City Chiefs in LVIII on Sunday from Las Vegas. Dating back to 2010, the Chiefs have beaten the 49ers in four of five meetings. Let’s take a look down memory lane and take an in-depth look at the games.

September 26, 2010

In the first month of the 2010 NFL regular season, the Chiefs beat the 49ers rather convincingly 31-10. Matt Cassel of Los Angeles, California was the star for the Chiefs in this contest, as he completed 16 of 27 passes for 250 passing yards and tree touchdowns. The touchdown passes went to running back Dexter McCluster of Largo, Florida (31 yards), wide receiver Dwayne Bowe of Miami, Florida (45 yards), and tight end Tony Moeaki of Wheaton, Illinois (18 yards).

October 5, 2014

The 49ers beat the Chiefs 22-17. It is the only time in the last two decades that San Francisco beat Kansas City. The 49ers had two fourth quarter field goals from Phil Dawson of West Palm Beach, Florida in the five-point San Francisco win. Dawson’s field goals of 27 and 30 yards was the only scoring in the final 15 minutes. In all, Dawson had five field goals, as he made a 31-yarder in the first quarter, 55 yarder in the second quarter, and 52 yarder in the third quarter.

September 23, 2018

On my 41st birthday, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 38-27 at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce (you might have heard of him and his girlfriend) was Kansas City’s star as he made eight catches for 114 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt of Elyria, Ohio got off to a strong start as he scored the game’s first two touchdowns on one yard runs.

February 2, 2020

In Super Bowl LIV, the last football game before the Coronavirus pandemic impacted the United States, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to win their second of three Super Bowls. After the 49ers took a 20-10 lead after three quarters, the 49ers had three fourth quarter touchdowns. Damien Williams of San Diego, California had two of the touchdowns (five-yard catch from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas, and a 38-yard run). Mahomes completed 26 of 42 yards for 286 yards and two touchdowns, along with 29 rushing yards and another major score.

October 23, 2022

In their last meeting from last season, the Chiefs won 44-23. The Chiefs dominated the second half, as they scored 30 points. It was a remarkable game for Mahomes, as he completed 25 of 34 passes for 423 passing yards and three touchdowns. Two Chiefs receivers reached the century mark in receiving yards. Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster of Long Beach, California had seven catches for 124 yards, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling of St. Petersburg, Florida had three catches for 111 yards.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

