Last five meetings between the Eagles and Chiefs

Jeremy Freeborn
Patrick Mahomes is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday in Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Now is time to take a look back at the last five games played between the Eagles and Chiefs. All-time, the Chiefs have won five of the nine games.

October 3, 2021

The last time the Eagles and Chiefs played against each other was on October 3, 2021, with the Chiefs being victorious 42-30. It was a magnificent day for Tyreek Hill, who had 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 14 rushes for 102 yards, and another two catches for 12 yards. One of the two catches for Edwards-Helaire was a touchdown catch.

September 17, 2017

The Chiefs were victorious 27-20 at Arrowhead. The Chiefs stars in this one were tight end Travis Kelce, who had eight catches for 103 yards and one touchdown, and running back Kareem Hunt, who had 13 rushes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. One of Hunt’s two touchdowns was for 53 yards, and put the Chiefs up 13-10 at the time.

September 19, 2013

The Chiefs improved to three wins and zero losses with a 26-16 win in Philadelphia. The Chiefs star in this one was kicker Ryan Succop, who successfully made four field goals. Meanwhile, Chiefs safety Eric Berry had a pick six in the first quarter, as he intercepted a Michael Vick pass for 38 yards.

September 27, 2009

The Eagles put the smackdown on the Chiefs in this one with the 34-14 win. Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb completed 24 of 34 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and tight end Brent Celek also had fine days catching the ball. Celek had eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Jackson had six catches for 149 yards and one touchdown.

October 2, 2005

In a rather high scoring contest at Arrowhead, the Eagles were victorious 37-31. Donovan McNabb completed 33 of 48 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. It was a fine performance too for Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens who had 11 catches for 171 yards and a major score.

 

Chiefs Eagles
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
