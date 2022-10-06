After claiming that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing are paying judges to score bouts in favor of their fighters, Jake Paul has broken his silence. Hearn, the Matchroom kingpin, sued ‘The Problem Child’ for $100 million and filed a lawsuit against the former YouTube star turned professional boxer.

Already claimed the various boxing betting offers? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out all of the latest fight odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks. Additionally, don’t miss out on any of our expert’s boxing picks or best offshore betting sites.

Jake Paul Break Silence On Being Sued By Eddie Hearn

After claiming that Matchroom Boxing pay judges to give scorecards in favor of their fighters, Jake Paul has broken his silence after being sued by Eddie Hearn.

Matchroom are of course one of the biggest promotional companies in the world. Not just in boxing, but they control big sports such as snooker and darts amongst many others. ‘The Problem Child’ has accused Hearn of paying certain judges to give dodgy scorecards in favor of the Matchroom fighter, even if he hasn’t won the fight.

Outraged at Paul’s comments, the British promoter denied the allegations and filed a $100 million lawsuit against the former Disney channel star, turned YouTuber, turned professional boxer. Hearn claims that the 25-year-old doesn’t know what he is talking about and has ‘made outrageously false and baseless’ claims.

Despite this case looming over the head of Paul, he insists he is fully concentrated on his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva on October 29th. Paul faces his toughest test to date in a few weeks time, against the former long-reigning UFC Middleweight Champion.

“I’m not even focused on it, I have this fight coming up October 29 and my lawyers are dealing with that so I haven’t even put any thought into it,” Paul told MMAJunkie when asked about the lawsuit from Eddie Hearn.

“I don’t care as I get sued all the time for stupid s***. I’m 5-0 in lawsuits and 5-0 in the ring. I’ve got all the time and money in the world so I’m just focused on October 29.”

It looked to boxing fans like Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn were on good terms, having co-promoted the biggest fight in women’s boxing history between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in April. However, their relationship seems to have taken a turn for the worst after Hearn called Paul an ‘average boxer’, with Paul hitting back with comments about Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn being corrupt.

Matchroom Boxing top dog, Eddie Hearn, insists he isn’t a fan of lawsuits, but simply had to take legal action against Paul.

“We’re not a fan of court cases; we gave him the opportunity to apologise and he didn’t want to do it. We’ve filed a case and he [Jake Paul] will have to defend it.

“We take this very seriously; he’s accused us of corruption, of committing a crime and of paying a judge. It’s the most moronic statement anyone can ever make and it’s massively defamatory to our business. It affects us in a significant manner and it will be rectified and it will be dealt with.

“This is a business we have built over 40 years; we don’t let people like Jake Paul come out and make comments like that without dealing with it and this is the way we’ve decided to deal with it,” said Hearn in a recent interview with iFL TV.

It seems to be a nasty one between Hearn and Paul. Lets hope the pair can settle their difference and work together again in the future. Putting on superb fights, just like Taylor vs Serrano. Who knows, could they work together to make a rematch between the Irish and Puerto Rican female boxing superstars?