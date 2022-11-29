Crypto-powered Lucky Block is set to join the online gambling industry after launching its own online casino and sportsbook.

Launched less than a year ago, Lucky Block has cemented itself as a mainstay in the cryptocurrency space by securing sponsorships with boxers like Dillian Whyte, Florian Marku, and Savannah Marshall.

Now, the company is set to step in the ring with some of the biggest names in the online gaming space.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook will compete with the likes of Stake.com and other crypto casinos for market share in the online gambling industry, which was valued at $58 billion in 2021.

Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook Offers 15% Cashback

Unlike other crypto casinos, Lucky Block accepts all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and more.

Users can also fund their account by purchasing digital assets directly on the site using a credit or debit card. Meanwhile, LBLOCK, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are expected to be added as payment options soon.

As part of the launch, users can simply deposit and make a wager of any amount to be eligible for the $10,000 LBLOCK Airdrop in December.

New users will also receive 15% cashback on any losses that they incur within the first seven days of opening their account.

Could LBLOCK Be The Next Crypto To Explode?

The launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook could have a major impact on the price of LBLOCK, the native token of the Lucky Block platform.

Stake.com is estimated to be worth $1 billion and other crypto betting sites have followed suit, including TrustDice and Roobet.

The online gambling industry is expected to triple in size to $145.6 billion by 2030, according to Custom Market Insights.

LuckyBlock Sportsbook features over 35 sports and a full complement of eSports offerings, including LoL, Counter-Strike, and Arena of Valor.

With nearly 100 separate game providers, the online casino offers slots, live casino games, poker, and much more.

The platform is also committed to providing 24.7 support via email and live chat, making it one of the most trustworthy crypto casinos for new users.

The Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook has already attracted the attention of top bitcoin casino reviews sites, including insidebitcoins.com, cryptonews.com, and business2community.com.

Powered by the LBlock token, the Lucky Block platform is sure to be subject to rerating by analysts following the launch of the crypto casino and sportsbook.