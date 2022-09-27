LeBron James Backs Russell Westbrook To Have A Great Year

The LA Lakers are coming off the back of a very challenging season in the NBA , that saw them fall from as one of the championship favourites at the start of the year, to being 11th seed, with 16 games under .500 by the end of the season.

One of the main reasons why the Lakers struggled, was the impact of Russell Westbrook. Westbrook signed for the Lakers in a huge offseason deal, that saw the team lose key members in Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Westbrook didn’t fit the system, in one that worked well at the start. LeBron averaged 30+ points last season, for only the second time in his career, all at the age of 37.

TIME FOR RUSSELL WESTBROOK TO PROVE LAST YEAR WAS A FLUKE pic.twitter.com/BU3Sysm9bo — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 26, 2022

The Lakers have a new head coach in Darvin Ham this season, and a new roster to go with it. LeBron believes Westbrook can have a successful campaign. He was talking to the media on Lakers’ media day.

“I look forward to being a part of this journey with him this year. It’s going to be a great year for him and we’re going to be right there with him. We’re here and it starts tomorrow. It’s all about putting in the work and when you put in the work, you see the results, so looking forward to it.”