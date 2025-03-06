Featured

LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player to Record 50,000 Career Points

Mathew Huff
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, has made history again. In the win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, James recorded 50,000 career points for regular season and playoffs. The superstar small forward has been a consistent staple for the Lakers this season. He also just won Player of the Month for the month of February. During February, the 21-time All-Star averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting an efficient 55.5 percent from the field. He is following up this month in a huge fashion continuing to cement his name in the NBA record books, as evident with the new scoring milestone. 

LeBron James Continues to Showcase Impressive Longevity

LeBron James’ Season Thus Far 

The four-time league MVP is once again having a season for the ages. He is in the “greatest of all time,” conversation for a reason. So far this season, James is tallying 24.9 points, 8.5 assists, 8.0 total rebounds per game. He also possesses an effective field goal percentage of 58.2 percent. Moreover, he is also averaging a player efficiency rating of 23.4, a true shooting percentage of 61.2 percent, and a box plus/minus rating of +6.1. James is also logging his highest assists percentage since the 2020-21 season with a percentage of 42.3 percent.

Much of that can be attributed to Luka Dončić providing more offensive versatility to the Lakers’ lineup ever since the blockbuster trade. However, one cannot take away from LeBron James’ passing ability. He is still arguably a top-three playmaker in today’s Association. With all of this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers have climbed to the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings.  

Los Angeles Lakers Looking Like Legitimate Threats in the Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers are the two seed in the West as of March 5th, 2025. Ever since the Dončić trade, the team has unlocked a new element to their offense. They are also the hottest team in the NBA as they have won seven straight games. A scary thought for the rest of the league. Especially since the Lakers are starting to find rhythm at the right time going into the playoffs. However, there are still a few teams who would match up well with the Lakers in a seven-game series. Teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. As of now though, LeBron James has the Los Angeles Lakers playing at their highest level since their title run back in 2020.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
