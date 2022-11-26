LeBron James Is Back And The Timing Could Not Be Better

We have not seen LeBron James on the court in a while, but Friday night appears to be the time he comes back. After missing the last five games, the star forward is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup against San Antonio.

James has been out for about two weeks after suffering an adductor strain in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. During his five-game absence, the Lakers went 3-2. Anthony Davis has been playing the best basketball of his season during this stretch. He averaged 31.7 points and 17.4 rebounds, including a 38-point, 16-rebound performance against the Detroit Pistons. Most recently, he scored 37 points and 21 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

James has been dealing with multiple injuries in the first month of the season. In addition to the adductor strain, he was also hampered by foot soreness that caused him to miss one game. So far, LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 10 starts. He is currently shooting a career-worst 23.9% from three, and 66.7% from the free throw line. A relatively slow start that can be attributed to the nagging injuries he has been dealing with all season.

The Lakers are facing the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. The Lakers are currently sitting at 5-11, last in the Pacific Division and 14th in the Western Conference. They are looking for their first road win this season. They are currently 0-6 on the road compared to 5-5 at home. It has been a big question as to if the Lakers can make the playoffs. But if so, LeBron James will have to be a big part of the equation.