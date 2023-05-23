LeBron James Next Team Odds: 76ers, Knicks Among Favorites

The future of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is up in the air after his team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets last night in the Western Conference Finals. After the game, LeBron said he will take some time and think about his future before deciding on how to approach this upcoming offseason. Retirement is on the table, and so is the possibility of joining a new team. Below, you’ll find the next team odds for LeBron James.

LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers Fall To The Denver Nuggets

LeBron James tonight: 40 Points

10 Rebounds

9 Assists

2 Steals

60% FG Did all he could. pic.twitter.com/tyaXI53uRp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2023

The better team won the Western Conference Finals as the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 4-0 to advance to the NBA Finals, where they will face either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat. Miami currently holds a 3-0 series lead against Boston.

At age 38 in year 20, James proved he remains one of the most valuable and effective players in the NBA. James averaged 27.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. James did all he could in Game 4, scoring 40 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in a 113-111 series-clinching loss.

During the press conference, James told reporters he will contemplate retirement in the offseason, with the odds of James retiring at +550.

LeBron James Next Team Odds

New story: Following a playoff sweep at the hands of the Nuggets, LeBron James told ESPN he will contemplate retirement this offseason as a summer of uncertainty begins for the Lakers https://t.co/iyZyJmcqYr — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 23, 2023

If James returns next season, will it be for the Lakers?

James has one season year left on his contract at $46.7 million for 2023-24. James has a player option in 2024-2025 worth $50.4 million.

If James does leave the Lakers, which team will it be for?

One thing to consider is Bronny James, who is set to play for USC this upcoming season. However, Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron has expressed interest in playing with his son if he gets drafted.

On BetOnline, the Philadelphia 76ers (+300) and New York Knicks (+300) are tied for the top landing spots for James.

The Sixers are led by star center Joel Embiid, who won the MVP this past season. With James Harden potentially leaving for Houston, the Sixers will have cap space to sign or trade for James.

With New York, LeBron has been tied to the Knicks since 2010, when the Knicks were among the favorites before he elected to choose Miami in free agency.

The Los Angeles Clippers (+500), Cleveland Cavaliers (+700), and Phoenix Suns (+800) fill out the top five.

View the odds for LeBron’s next team via BetOnline.

LeBron James Next Team IF not Los Angeles Lakers Odds Play Philadelphia 76ers +300 New York Knicks +300 Los Angeles Clippers +500 Cleveland Cavaliers +700 Phoenix Suns +800 Golden State Warriors +900 Miami Heat +1000 Dallas Mavericks +1000 Sacramento Kings +1200 Milwaukee Bucks +1800 Chicago Bulls +2000 Boston Celtics +2500

NBA Betting Guides 2023