Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is uncertain if he will return for the 2023-2024 season and will contemplate retirement, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report. Below, find out the retirement odds for LeBron James.

LeBron James Retirement Odds

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/7M3WuEzwOL — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 23, 2023

After the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, James revealed to Haynes that he is “not sure” if he’ll be back next season.

“I’m simply not sure if I’ll be back in the fall when the season begins,” James said to Haynes. “I have a lot to think about.”

This past year marked James’s 20th season in the NBA, and the league’s all-time leading scorer remains one of the best players in the game. James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists at age 38.

James has two-years, $97 million remaining on his contract, but the last year is a player option.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline expect James to return next season, setting the odds of retirement at +550.

Will LeBron James Retire? Odds Play No -1000 Yes +550

LeBron James Next Team Odds

If James returns to the NBA at some point, which team will he join if not the Lakers?

The Philadelphia 76ers (+300) and New York Knicks (+300) are tied for the best odds of landing James. The Sixers have MVP Joel Embiid under contract for the foreseeable future, and the chance to play with an MVP could appeal to James.

With New York, LeBron has made it clear that he almost joined the Knicks in 2010, and the Knicks have plenty of cap space to sign the King.

The Los Angeles Clippers (+500), Cleveland Cavaliers (+700), and Phoenix Suns (+800) round out the top five.

However, LeBron’s next team will depend on the status of his son Bronny James, who is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron has expressed interest in playing with his son if Bronny makes the NBA.

LeBron James Next Team IF not Los Angeles Lakers Odds Play Philadelphia 76ers +300 New York Knicks +300 Los Angeles Clippers +500 Cleveland Cavaliers +700 Phoenix Suns +800 Golden State Warriors +900 Miami Heat +1000 Dallas Mavericks +1000 Sacramento Kings +1200 Milwaukee Bucks +1800 Chicago Bulls +2000 Boston Celtics +2500

