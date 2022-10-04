Lebron James States He Has ‘No Relationship’ with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

What do Lakers superstars Lebron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have in common other than being socially aware GOAT basketball candidates that won at least one championship in purple and gold?

Apparently not enough to be friends off the court. Lebron James dismissed the two having any relationship during Monday night’s postgame press conference after losing the season opener 105-75 to the Sacramento Kings.

No thoughts, no relationship — Lebron James on his opinion of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The response aligns with James’ silent approach to most of his critics. Abdul-Jabbar chastised Lebron’s initial skepticism regarding Covid-19 vaccines and refusal to advocate other players getting one last year. The six-time MVP and NBA Finals champion disapproves of the current icon’s flamboyance as well.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron James’ big balls dance “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.” https://t.co/H9bZkXPnTW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 5, 2021

Abdul-Jabbar quelled “get off my lawn” concerns by apologizing to James over the Covid-19 situation. In fairness, he expressed admiration for the I Promise school supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. I Promise partnered with Kent State to provide four years of college — tuition-free — for qualifying students if they choose to go there. Students will also receive a full year of room and board for free.

Still, the two don’t seem to be too close for having an easy argument as two of the NBA’s three best players of all time. James will pass Abdul-Jabbar for most points in NBA history this season, barring a catastrophic injury. The towering center set the enduring record On April 5, 1984, besting the total held by Wilt Chamberlain.

It’s worth noting there was no three-point shot back then and defensive rules were far kinder to physical defense. Athleticism and the invention of zone defense highlights the greatness of James.

NBA betting on a teenager from Akron, Ohio becoming the all-time point leader wouldn’t have seemed profitable.