LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Dazzles At Post Oscars Party

Savannah James, wife of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James stepped out in grand style on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

James, 36, attended the Post Oscars Vanity Fair party and wowed the crowd with her fashion, hair, and jewelry selections.

She wore a white mermaid silhouette gown designed by Sergio Hudson.

James collaborated with her stylist Icon Billingsley who goes by the name Icon to put together the look.

Savannah James at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 😍 pic.twitter.com/qkW03ea5yv — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) March 13, 2023

James has an interest in fashion and was recently in Milan for Fashion Week where she attended multiple events including the Gucci fashion show.

With their kids ranging in age from 8 to 18 years old, Savannah is a busy woman so being away from the family does not happen frequently.

LeBron missed her while she was in Milan and took to social media to admit as much.

LeBron James out here Wylin on his Wife’s Savannah's Instagram Post🫣 pic.twitter.com/a9tgaJMAIZ — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 26, 2023

These public events are something she is participating in more frequently.

She previously confessed that red-carpet events feel a little out of her comfort zone.

LeBron Supports Her And Gives Her Credit For Everything

LeBron has called Savannah the real MVP.

He openly and honestly credits her with his professional success and their family life.

"My beautiful wife has been… I mean she’s the real MVP if you wanna be completely honest." LeBron James on wife Savannah ❤️🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/85cDPVlkkF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

They have been together for over half of their lives, married for nearly ten years, and support each other wholeheartedly.

Savannah Is A Philanthropist

Philanthropy is something that Savannah is very happy to be involved in especially near the couple’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

In 2017, she founded a mentor program based in Akron called Women of the Future.

Its mission is to empower and support the young women of Akron.

Regarding her philanthropic efforts, Savannah once said:

“I’m still a very private person. But these things reflect the passion that I have as far as giving back, the philanthropic part of me. So with those things, I don’t mind stepping out.”

