Leon Draisaitl scores first NHL overtime winner

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers

Sunday night saw an extremely exciting Stanley Cup Playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime on a game-winning goal by Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany. For Draisaitl, it was the first Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner of his career. Draisaitl has 19 overtime winners in the regular season, but this was his first overtime winner in the most important time on hockey’s calendar. With the win, the Oilers and Kings are now tied at two games apiece in the best out of seven series.

Why was the game so compelling?

The Oilers were down 3-1 to the Kings at the midway point of the contest and the Kings completely dominated play. Then the light basically turned on for Edmonton and the Oilers dominated the third period. Defenseman Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario scored twice in the final stanza, including the game-tying goal with 29 seconds left.

Inside Look at the Overtime Winner

Draisaitl scored the game-winner on the power-play with one minute and 42 seconds left in the extra period. This was an unassisted marker as it seemed like Draisaitl had forever to shoot the puck. The 2024-25 Rocket Richard Trophy winner scored the goal on the rebound. The series is now even heading back to Los Angeles.

Draisaitl’s 2025 Playoff Statistics

In four games, Draisaitl has three goals and six assists for nine points. He is a +5 with two penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 13 shots on goal, 40 faceoff wins, one blocked shot, seven hits, four takeaways, and four giveaways. The blocked shot also came in Edmonton’s game four win.

Draisaitl’s nine points leads all players in playoff scoring. He is tied with his Oilers’s teammate Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario and Kings left winger Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden. Kempe has four goals and five assists and McDavid has two goals and seven assists.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
