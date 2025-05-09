Leon Draisaitl scores second NHL playoff overtime winner

The Edmonton Oilers have won two games on the road in the Western Conference semifinals. On Thursday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl scored his second National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner as the Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4.

Inside look at the overtime winner

Draisaitl went on a two-on-one with Oilers centre Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario. The 2020 German Sportsman of the Year was the recipient of a perfect pass from the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner and scored with four minutes and 40 seconds left in the first overtime session. Corey Perry of Peterborough, Ontario had the other assist.

Who contributed to the Oilers offensively?

Three Oilers had multi-point games. Vasily Podkolzin of Moscow, Russia led the Oilers with one goal and one assist for two points, left winger Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden had two assists for two points, and centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia had two assists for two points. The other three Oilers goal scorers were defenseman Jake Walman of Toronto, Ontario, defenseman Darnell Nurse of Hamilton, Ontario, and Evander Kane of Vancouver, British Columbia.

When was Draisaitl’s first career overtime winner?

Draisaitl’s first overtime winner came in game four against the Los Angeles Kings on April 27 in a 4-3 Oilers win over the Los Angeles Kings. At the time, the unassisted marker on the power-play tied the best out of seven series at two with one minute and 42 seconds left in the first overtime period.

Six straight playoff wins for the Oilers in comeback fashion

After the Oilers lost their first two playoff games to the Los Angeles Kings, they beat the Kings four straight games, and the Vegas Golden Knights twice. What is remarkable about this streak is the fact that the Oilers have come back to beat their opponent all six times.