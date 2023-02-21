UFC News and Rumors

Leon Edwards Challenges Conor McGregor After UFC 286

Garrett Kerman
The newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards is set to take on Kamaru Usman in a rematch to claim the king of the division at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, England on March 18th. Edwards proposing a clash with superstar Conor McGregor if both come away victorious in their next upcoming bouts.

Edwards Set For Rematch vs Usman

Leon Edwards did the improbable as he knocked out the long-time reigning and defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the fifth round to become the new king of the division. He defied all of the odds as he was down three rounds to one on all three of the judges’ scorecards coming into the very last round prior to landing the head-kick knockout.

He now gets to prove to the world that it wasn’t a fluke when he rematches against Usman in front of his home crowd in London, England. After it is all said and done, Edwards has his eyes set on a new challenger who is arguably the biggest draw in this sport Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor Must First Get By Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is currently on set taping the new season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside his counterpart Michael Chandler. When the season is all said and done, McGregor and Chandler will do battle at an event at a later date.

That date has to be finalized as McGregor has yet to jump back into the USADA testing pool in which there is a six-month period where he will have to wait to be able to compete again. So, chances are we will not McGregor face off against Chandler until late this year.

Once that rivalry is done and over with then McGregor can have his eyes set on a potential fight against the current welterweight champion Edwards. Who knows if that is something McGregor will want to explore if Edwards loses to Usman. This is a wait-and-see type of matchup but a fight the fans especially in the United Kingdom would love to see come to fruition.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
