Leon Edwards To Increase His Net Worth To Over $2 Million At UFC 286

UFC 286 is on tap this weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England and we have the welterweight championship up for grabs in the main event as the newly crowned champ Leon Edwards looks to defend his title for the first time against longtime former champ Kamaru Usman.

Edwards fought through adversity during his time in the UFC to finally get a second crack at Usman. In their first encounter, Usman was just able to dominate him on the mat and get the unanimous decision victory. The second fight was going very similar to their first fight until Edwards had one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

He was down three rounds to one, meaning if the fight went the distance he would have lost via unanimous decision yet again but with just a few minutes left on the clock Edwards landed a huge head kick knocking out the champion to win his first-ever welterweight title with the promotion.

Edwards came away with his biggest payday for that fight which netted him $350,000, which in turn his net worth rose to $1.5 Million after that big win. Let’s take a look at Edwards’ earnings throughout his professional career.

Leon Edwards Career Earnings

Leon Edwards is starting to see the fruits of his labor now being the undisputed welterweight champion. He currently has a net worth of $1.5 Million and that was after his huge win against Usman that netted him $350,000.

Now that he is the champion, he will be taking home the biggest purse of his career which is estimated to be $542,000 and that is before any win bonus, post-fight bonus, or PPV shares. He also has scored some sponsors outside of the promotion which will put him in the upper echelon in terms of net worth in the UFC.

What is Leon Edwards’ UFC Record?

Leon Edwards came into his UFC career going 2-2 with a controversial split decision loss to Claudio Silva and his loss to the former champ Kamaru Usman. Since that loss to Usman, he has won 10 straight while capturing the welterweight championship which puts his UFC record at a staggering 12 wins with only two defeats.

Who is Leon Edwards’ Girlfriend?

Leon Edwards lives a very private life and there are no details as to who he is in a relationship with. He does have a six-year-old son named Jayon Edwards but no information regarding who his mother is. He wanted to keep his and his son’s life private with a good upbringing which is something that he didn’t have as a child growing up.

Leon Edwards’ Height, Reach, Weight Class

Leon Edwards is very well-built as the champion in the welterweight division. He is one of the taller fighters in the division at 6’2″ which has him 2″ taller than his opposition in Kamaru Usman who is just 6′ tall. He also has a 74″ reach but surprisingly even though he is taller than Usman he is at a 2″ reach disadvantage in this matchup.

Leon Edwards’ Next Fight After UFC 286

If Leon Edwards reigns supreme as the welterweight champion, he has the pick of the litter as to who he wants to fight next. He could set up a rematch with Belal Muhammad but that fight got cut short due to an inadvertent eye poke and both fighters have been streaking since that matchup.

Then you have the current #1 contender which is still Colby Covington that could present a tough matchup as another elite wrestler much like Usman. Then there are the less likely scenarios in a possible fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov who people believe will be the next champion whenever he gets his title shot.

Then there is the long-lasting feud between Edwards and Jorge Masvidal if Masvidal is able to get past Gilbert Burns. There are a lot of matchups if Edwards is able to beat Usman because Usman has basically cleared out the division beyond Edwards while Edwards has still yet to fight the elite of the division.