Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds: Addison Rae +4000

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest bachelor to hit the dating scene after recently splitting with Camila Morrone.

And now, there are odds on who Leo will date next. Also, Vegas suggests that his next girlfriend will be in the 25-year-old range.

Odds will be updated in real-time on this page:

Below is the full list of names and odds.

Age of Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds

DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Age Odds
Over 24.5 years old -110
Under 24.5 years old -130

Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds

DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds
Milly Alcock +1200
Addison Rae +4000
Laura Harrier +6600
Miley Cyrus +6600
Phoebe Tonkin +6600
Taylor Swift +8000
Alexa Demie +8000
Ana de Armas +8000
Kim Kardashian +8000
Selena Gomez +8000
Emma Watson +10000
Kylie Jenner +10000
Emilia Clarke +15000
Lady Gaga +15000
Amber Heard +20000
Charlize Theron +20000
Halle Berry +20000
Ivanka Trump +20000
January Jones +20000
Jennifer Aniston +20000
Jennifer Lopez +20000
Lindsey Vonn +20000
Shakira +20000
Zach Wilson’s Mom +20000
Addison Rae’s Mom +50000
Brittney Griner +50000
Caitlyn Jenner +100000
Johnny Depp +100000
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
