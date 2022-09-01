Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds: Addison Rae +4000

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest bachelor to hit the dating scene after recently splitting with Camila Morrone.
And now, there are odds on who Leo will date next. Also, Vegas suggests that his next girlfriend will be in the 25-year-old range.
Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. pic.twitter.com/icrlC0kpKq
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2022
Odds will be updated in real-time on this page: https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/entertainment
Below is the full list of names and odds.
Age of Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds
|DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Age
|Odds
|Over 24.5 years old
|-110
|Under 24.5 years old
|-130
Leonardo DiCaprio Next Girlfriend Odds
|DiCaprio Next Girlfriend
|Odds
|Milly Alcock
|+1200
|Addison Rae
|+4000
|Laura Harrier
|+6600
|Miley Cyrus
|+6600
|Phoebe Tonkin
|+6600
|Taylor Swift
|+8000
|Alexa Demie
|+8000
|Ana de Armas
|+8000
|Kim Kardashian
|+8000
|Selena Gomez
|+8000
|Emma Watson
|+10000
|Kylie Jenner
|+10000
|Emilia Clarke
|+15000
|Lady Gaga
|+15000
|Amber Heard
|+20000
|Charlize Theron
|+20000
|Halle Berry
|+20000
|Ivanka Trump
|+20000
|January Jones
|+20000
|Jennifer Aniston
|+20000
|Jennifer Lopez
|+20000
|Lindsey Vonn
|+20000
|Shakira
|+20000
|Zach Wilson’s Mom
|+20000
|Addison Rae’s Mom
|+50000
|Brittney Griner
|+50000
|Caitlyn Jenner
|+100000
|Johnny Depp
|+100000