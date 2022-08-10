Le’Veon Bell Favorite For Rescheduled Fight With Adrian Peterson

The highly anticipated boxing match between NFL All-Pro running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson was cancelled last week and looks to have been rescheduled for later this year.

With some early betting markets and futures with BetOnline, Le’Veon Bell looks set to go into the exhibition bout as the betting favourite over his NFL running back rival.

Le’Veon Bell vs Adrian Peterson Cancelled

The NFL All-Pro running backs fight between Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson was cancelled due to the main event of the Social Gloves 2 card falling through.

The celebrity boxing event was set to be headlined by AnEsonGib vs Austin McVroom, but it was cancelled as YouTube star AnEsonGib was unable to fight fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom in the headline bout.

There has been no official announcement regarding a new date as of yet, but the rumours are that the new Social Gloves 2 card will be held in early September.

Bell vs Peterson will most certainly be on that card, with Bell looking like an early betting favorite for the rescheduled boxing exhibition contest.

The fight between Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, and Peterson, the NFL’s fifth all-time rusher, was originally announced in early July.

The 37-year-old Adrian Peterson has indicated that he is still open to returning to football or boxing after this exhibition, whereas his boxing foe, Le’Veon Bell has made it clear he won’t be playing football again in 2022 and was focused on boxing. The fight is still in jeopardy with Bell and Peterson yet to square off in the ring, but with a new date for Social Gloves 2 set to be announced in the coming days, the bout between the novice sweet scientists in their boxing exhibition is still likely to go ahead. Bell will be the betting favorite, but write off Peterson at your peril!

Le’Veon Bell vs Adrian Peterson – Future Betting Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Le’Veon Bell vs Adrian Peterson odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Le’Veon Bell -250 Adrian Peterson +170

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.