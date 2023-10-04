Golf News and Rumors

Lexi Thompson Has 18% Chance to Make Cut at Shriner Children’s Open According to Betting Odds

Author image
David Evans

Sports Editor



A mere 18% probability underscores Lexi Thompson’s chances to make the cut at the upcoming Shriners Children’s Open, a PGA Tour event teeing off in the heart of Las Vegas. Thompson is stepping into a predominantly male arena, becoming only the sixth woman to do so, casting a spotlight not merely on her own potent capabilities but also upon the larger story of women in professional sports.

Lexi Thompson +450 to Make Cut at Shriner Children’s Open

Digging into the betting with top sportsbooks, the odds are positioned at +450 for Thompson making the cut, with her first-round score over/under pinpointed at 73.5, according to BetOnline.

This venture comes as Thompson, aged 28 and boasting 11 LPGA victories, intertwines her personal aspirations with a broader mission to encourage, inspire, and exemplify tenacity to upcoming generations of female athletes.

The pathway for women in PGA Tour events has been sporadically tread, with golfers like Babe Zaharias and Annika Sörenstam previously showcasing their talents amidst their male counterparts.

Thompson’s participation hence echoes a historic resonance, blending a personal milestone with a nod towards the transformative journey of women in the sport.

Thompson Aiming to Break Gender Barriers

It’s worth noting that her road to the Shriners Children’s Open has not been entirely smooth. A string of missed cuts during the summer prefaced a subsequent uptick in form, highlighted by a revitalized performance in September’s Solheim Cup and a commendable finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

This venture into the PGA Tour thus becomes twofold. Thompson, while navigating through her own athletic journey, concurrently stands as a symbol of persistence and boundary-pushing for women in golf. Her entry sends a ripple into the traditional structures of professional golf, indicating a gradual dismantling of the implicit gender barriers within the sport.

Thompson emphasizes the message she aims to send, voicing hope that her participation signals to young women worldwide the imperative to chase dreams, no matter the inherent challenges.

In a synthesis of competitive spirit and symbolic action, Thompson’s involvement in the tournament transcends scorecards, embedding itself into a larger discourse of dreams, challenges, and the continuous reshaping of what is perceived as possible in the realms of professional sport.

Round 1 of the Shriners Children’s Open begins on Thursday, October 12.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors PGA
David Evans




Arrow to top