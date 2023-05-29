Li Jingliang Calls for Lightweight Fight with ‘Korean Zombie’

Chinese mixed martial artist Li Jingliang has called for a lightweight fight with Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie.”

Li Jingliang vs. TKZ anyone?🤔🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tlkfnf5Do2 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 27, 2023

Li Jingliang is willing to cut to lightweight to fight ‘The Korean Zombie’

Li, is currently in the UFC welterweight division and is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Li said he is willing to cut to 155 lbs if Jung is up for moving up to make this fight happen.

Jung, who is currently ranked #7 in the UFC featherweight rankings, is coming off a title fight loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 back in April 2022. He has been out ever since that loss due to multiple injuries and just focusing on coaching at his gym back in South Korea.

Does ‘The Korean Zombie’ want to fight at the highest level anymore?

Chan Sung Jung is now 36 years old with 24 fights under his belt with mixed results in his last four fights where he is just 2-2 over that span. He took a massive beating against Alexander Volkanovski in what looked to be his last title fight of his career.

Jung knows his best days are behind him at this point of his career and really hasn’t talked much about fighting anytime soon. Getting him to gear up and get ready to go to war against anyone right now it would really have to be worth it to him at this stage of his career.

Perhaps a fight in his home country of South Korea would do the trick, especially against another fighter from Asia in Li Jingliang. The fight fans are in for a real treat if these two can come together with some sort of agreement in what essentially could be the last fight we see for ‘The Korean Zombie’.