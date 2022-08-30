Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

LIAM SMITH faces a stern test this weekend in his hometown of Liverpool as he faces Hassan Mwakinyo in a tough super-welterweight contest. Smith vs Mwakinyo tops the bill at the M&S Bank Arena this weekend, with a stellar undercard also on show for UK boxing fans.

On paper, this is a fight that Smith should win well, but is certainly a potential banana skin. Both men have impressive wins on their respective resumés, and boxing fans feel the winner here should get a world title shot next. All will be revealed on fight night this coming weekend on Merseyside!

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo 📊 Records: Liam Smith (31-3-1, 18 KO’s) | Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KO’s)

Liam Smith (31-3-1, 18 KO’s) | Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: September 3rd, 2022

September 3rd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: TBC | UK: Sky Sports

US: TBC | UK: Sky Sports 🏟 Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Liam Smith -1600 | Hassan Mwakinyo +700

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Betting Prediction

Perhaps not a fight that will have created much hype in the United States, but an important one in the grand scheme of things in the super-welterweight division and who Jermell Charlo may face next.

Liverpool’s Liam Smith aims to get one step closer to world title contention as he takes on the tough, durable and potentially problematic Tazanian, Hassan Mwakinyo.

Smith has looked exceptional since teaming up with trainer Joe McNally at Rotunda ABC, and is on the cusp of another world title shot on the 154-pound division, after previously lifting the WBO world crown a few years ago.

Smith goes into the fight as the overriding favorite, and here at The Sports Daily, we have to agree with the bookmakers. We think a stoppage victory is highly likely for ‘Beefy’, so we have dived a little deeper to find out better odds and eye-catching prices for this fight from England on Saturday night.

Liam Smith comes here fresh off the back of a 10th round TKO victory over Jessie Vargas, in a fight he looked incredibly impressive in. The 34-year-old’s last three stoppage victories have all come in the second half of the fight, and we see that being the case once again for the scouser.

Smith seems to have this knack of breaking his opponents down before getting to them late, like we saw against Jessie Vargas last time out, and against Anthony Fowler the time before that. This is the likeliest outcome for us again for this fight for Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith.

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Prediction: Smith to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +140 with BetOnline

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Best Bet

Our best bet for the highly anticipated super-welterweight showdown on Saturday night between Liam Smith and Hassan Mwakinyo is that the former will win via KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9.

As we have previously alluded to, Smith seems to have this uncanny knack of breaking opponents down, round by round, making them tire and then going in for the kill as the fight edges on.

With Mwakinyo’s defeats both coming some time ago, it is difficult to completely read into them as to how he will react when Smith begins to land his combinations and spiteful shots.

However, the 27-year-old has been stopped before, against an opponent nowhere near the same level as ‘Beefy’. This makes us think the stoppage is likely, in the second half of the fight, but earlier in the second half rather than in the championship rounds.

Liam Smith has eight KO victories since stepping up to 10 and 12 rounders, with seven of these coming inside rounds 7-9. We think this could be where the best money goes for this fight from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this Saturday night.

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Best Bet: Smith to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 @ +210 with BetOnline

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Liam Smith -1600 Hassan Mwakinyo +700 Draw +2200

When is Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo?

Date: Saturday, September 3rd

Ring Walks expected: 5.30pm EST, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this intriguing super-welterweight fight from Liverpool live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch all of the boxing action online via the Sky Go app on your computer, tablet or mobile device.

Tale of the Tape

Liam Smith record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 27th July 1988 (34-years-old)

27th July 1988 (34-years-old) Height: 5′ 9 1/2″

5′ 9 1/2″ Reach: 74″

74″ Total Fights: 35

35 Record: 31-3-1 (18 KOs)

Hassan Mwakinyo record and bio: