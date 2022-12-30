NCAAF

Liberty Bowl Between Kansas and Arkansas is Fourth Highest Scoring FBS Bowl of All-Time

David Evans
College football fans were treated to an instant classic in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday. Arkansas and Kansas battled it out into the third overtime before the Razorbacks emerged victorious. The game produced a total of 108 points with a final score of 55-53. It was the fourth highest score ever in an FBS bowl game. It was the highest scoring game since the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between the Idaho Vandals and Colorado State Rams that ended 61-50.

55-53 3OT Classic is Fourth Highest Points Total in Bowl Game

Bowl season is in full swing and the games are living up to the hype. The Liberty Bowl game between Arkansas and Kansas on Wednesday was arguably the most entertaining of them all so far. The game was settle in the third overtime when Kansas could not make their two-point attempt to match Arkansas.

Kansas trailed 38-13 in the second quarter before a comeback led by quarterback Jalon Daniels put them back in contention to win the game. The game ended 55-53 after an epic comeback by the Jayhawks fell short at the final hurdle.

With 108 points, the game was the fourth on list of highest points totals in an FBS bowl game. It was the highest scoring bowl game since 2016 when Idaho and Colorado State put up 111 points in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The second highest scoring bowl game of all-time was the 2011 Alamo Bowl. In a straight shootout, Baylor was victorious over Washington by a scoreline of 67-56. That produced a mammoth total of 123 points.

Despite the monster score in that game, it falls only second in the all-time most points in a bowl game rankings. In 2001, the GMAC Bowl between the East Carolina Pirates and the Marshall Thundering Herd produced 125 points for the highest total points in a bowl game.

Marshall at one point trailed by 30 points in the game before battling back to win by 64-61 in the second overtime.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

