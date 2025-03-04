Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen. Russia has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period between February 24 to March 2. In three games, Vasilevskiy had a record of two wins and one loss, with a sparkling goals against average of 0.67, save percentage of .973, and one shutout.

Inside Look at the Week

Vasilevskiy opened the week with on Tuesday, February 25 in a 4-1 Lightning win over the Edmonton Oilers. The only player on the Oilers to beat Vasilveskiy happened to be Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, who happens to lead the National Hockey League with 44 goals. That was followed by a sparkling performance against the Calgary Flames where Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the shutout in a 3-0 Tampa Bay win. Even though the Flames lost, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper gave the Flames high praise for how well Calgary played. Then in his final game of the week, Vasilevskiy made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 2-1 Lightning loss to the Florida Panthers.

Vasilevskiy in 2024-25

Vasilevskiy has a record of 29 wins, 16 regulation losses and three losses in extra time. He has four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.18 and save percentage of .923. Vasilevskiy also leads the NHL with 1231 saves.

Vasilevskiy’s three prior shutouts

The shutout against the Flames was Vasilevskiy’s fourth shutout of the season. His first shutout of the season came on October 26 in a 3-0 Lightning win over the Washington Capitals. That was followed by a shutout on November 16 in a 4-0 Lightning win over the New Jersey Devils, and a third shutout on January 30 in a 3-0 Lightning win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Third in the Atlantic

Tampa Bay is currently the third best team in the Atlantic Division with a record of 35 wins, 21 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 74 points. They are only five points back of first place as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers each have 79 points.