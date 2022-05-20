News

Lightning Score Last Second Goal, Take 2-0 Series Lead Against Panthers

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
BetUS Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning just came away with a huge win against the Florida Panthers, 2-1. This was an incredible game that saw the Lightning score a goal with just four seconds left to secure the win.

The Lightning are certainly one of the best teams in the NHL, but taking a 2-0 series lead against the Panthers and winning both of those games at the Panthers’ home arena is certainly not something many thought was going to happen.

Can The Lightning Beat The Panthers In The Second Round?

This Tampa Bay Lightning team certainly has a legitimate chance of winning the series. Despite the Florida Panthers finishing the regular season with the most points in all of hockey, Tampa Bay arguably has more postseason experience than any other team left in the playoffs.

It’s someone interesting why people were sleeping on the Lightning coming into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were able to take down a tough Toronto Maple Leaves in the first round of the playoffs and are not looking to do the same against the Panthers. This team has way too much experience in situations like this to be counting them out.

On the flip side of this, the Florida Panthers certainly have an opportunity to come back and win this series. There’s a reason why they finished with 122 points throughout the regular season and they just need to buckle down and try to make things happen in the next few games.

Panthers vs Lightning Odds to Win the Series

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now the heavy favorite to win this series. If you do have a few dollars laying around, it might not be a bad idea to put some money on the Panthers. Although the Lightning are currently up 2-0 and that’s never an easy task to come back from, if there’s one team who’s going to do it, it’s going to be at the Panthers.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for the Panthers and Lightning from BetOnline, one of the best NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds to Win the Series -360 +280 BetOnline logo

When Is Game 3 Between The Panthers And Lightning?

Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning is going to be taking place on Sunday, May 22. This game is going to be played at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay

Topics  
News NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

Betting Guides
How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on PGA Championship 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  9h
News
Steve Kornacki Preakness Picks 2022 | Expert Preakness Predictions 2022
Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
News
Preakness Stakes
Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race
Andy Newton  •  8h
News
Epicenter
Andrew Beyer Preakness Picks 2022 | Expert Preakness Predictions 2022
Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
News
Michelle Yu Preakness Picks 2022 Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks Predictions
Michelle Yu Preakness Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks
James Foglio  •  10h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  11h
MLB
how to bet on the houston astros in texas
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 19
Jon Conahan  •  11h
More News News