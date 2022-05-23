News

Lightning Take A Commanding 3-0 Lead Against Panthers

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been playing lights-out hockey throughout this series against the Florida Panthers and that resulted in them getting another huge win on Sunday in game 3 of the series, 5-1. With this win, Tampa Bay now leads the Panthers 3-0 in the series.

The Lightning were able to get huge contributions out of Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos in game 3. Kucherov had an impressive four points and Stamkos had two.

Can The Lightning Sweep The Series Against The Panthers?

From the looks of things right now, it seems as if the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to sweep the Florida Panthers. To put into perspective what the Tampa Bay Lightning are currently doing, this Panthers team finished with 122 points throughout the regular season and people regarded them as arguably being the best in all of the NHL.

Because of all of the postseason experience that the Tampa Bay Lightning do you have, they’ve been able to stay composed in every game throughout these playoffs thus far and that’s resulted in them taking care of business.

It’s not going to be an easy task for them to complete the sweep because Florida should come out and try to at least extend their season, but with the way that the Tampa Bay Lightning have played, it’s certainly a possibility.

Lightning vs Panthers Odds to Win the Series

With Tampa Bay currently having a 3-0 series lead, they’re currently the huge favorite to win the series. The series looks to be over unless Florida can pull something off that we’ve never seen before.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Lightning vs Panthers from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.


Odds to Win the Series +900 -1800 BetOnline logo

When Is Game 4 Between The Lightning And Panthers?

Game 4 between Tampa Bay and Florida is going to be taking place on Monday. This one is going to be in Tampa Bay at the Amalie Arena at 7 PM EST.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
