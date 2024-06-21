Boxing News and Rumors

Lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia suspended one year

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia of Victorville, California will not be getting any victories in the boxing ring anytime soon. That is because he has been suspended one year for testing positive for the drug ostarine according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN on Thursday. Garcia came to an agreement with the New York State Athletic Commission.

The positive drug test now means that Garcia will no longer be considered the winner in his last match against Devin Haney of San Francisco, California. The official result is now no contest. Garcia originally defeated Haney by majority decision at the Barclays Center in New York City on April 20, however that result has since been changed.

When will Garcia be able to box again?

Garcia’s suspension will be over on April 20, 2025. That will be one year since his fight with Haney.

Only one professional loss in Garcia’s career

Garcia has an overall record of 24 wins and one loss. His only loss came to Gervonta Davis of Baltimore, Maryland. Nicknamed “Tank” even though he fights in the super featherweight, lightweight and light welterweight division, Davis defeated Garcia on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas. Davis knocked out Garcia with a body shot to the abdomen. At the time of the fight, Garcia had won 23 consecutive fights including having the WBC (World Boxing Council) interim lightweight title. Garcia earned the interim lightweight title by defeating Luke Campbell of Kingston upon Hull, England on January 2, 2021 via a knockout in the seventh round in Dallas, Texas.

Who is the current WBC lightweight champion?

Since November 16, 2023, American Shakur Stevenson has been the WBC lightweight champion. Stevenson won the silver medal in the bantamweight division at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Stevenson has a perfect professional boxing record of 21 wins and zero losses, and claimed the title after beating Edwin De Los Santos of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic by a unified decision in Las Vegas.

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

