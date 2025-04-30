NHL News and Rumors

Linus Ullmark records first career NHL playoff shutout

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26048783_168396541_lowres-2

Ottawa Senators goaltender Liuns Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden notched his first National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a surprisingly convincing 4-0 Senators win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. With the win, the Senators stay alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as Ottawa won an elimination game. The Maple Leafs still lead the Eastern Conference First Round Playoff Series three games to two with game six on Thursday night in Ottawa.

Inside look at the shutout

Ullmark made 29 saves for the shutout. He had 12 saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and 11 saves in the third period. Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies of Phoenix, Arizona led Toronto with six shots on goal.

How many regular season shutouts does Ullmark have?

In the regular season, Ullmark has 12 shutouts. Five have come with the Boston Bruins, four have been with the Ottawa Senators, and three have come with the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2024-25, Ullmark had four shutouts with the Senators. He had 27 saves in a 3-0 Senators win over the Maple Leafs on November 12, 32 saves in a 3-0 Senators win over the Carolina Hurricanes on December 13, 39 saves in a 3-0 Senators win over the Seattle Kraken on December 17, and 29 saves in a 4-0 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 6.

Who contributed for Ottawa and who did not contribute for Toronto?

The Senators got goals from defenseman Thomas Chabot of Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Dylan Cozens of Whitehorse, Yukon, Tim Stutzle of Viersen, Germany, and Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona. Stutzle and Tkachuk had multi-point games as they both had one goal and two assists for three points.

We also saw what a tough game that three Maple Leafs forwards had on Tuesday. Knies, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews were all a -4.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho scores second NHL Playoff overtime winner

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26048783_168396541_lowres-2
Linus Ullmark records first career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Rick Tocchet
Canucks announce Rick Tocchet will not return as coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three
Mike Sullivan to no longer coach the Penguins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl scores first NHL overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov records second NHL playoff hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Playoff woes continue for Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2025
More News
Arrow to top