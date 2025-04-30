Linus Ullmark records first career NHL playoff shutout

Ottawa Senators goaltender Liuns Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden notched his first National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a surprisingly convincing 4-0 Senators win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. With the win, the Senators stay alive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as Ottawa won an elimination game. The Maple Leafs still lead the Eastern Conference First Round Playoff Series three games to two with game six on Thursday night in Ottawa.

Inside look at the shutout

Ullmark made 29 saves for the shutout. He had 12 saves in the first period, six saves in the second period, and 11 saves in the third period. Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies of Phoenix, Arizona led Toronto with six shots on goal.

How many regular season shutouts does Ullmark have?

In the regular season, Ullmark has 12 shutouts. Five have come with the Boston Bruins, four have been with the Ottawa Senators, and three have come with the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2024-25, Ullmark had four shutouts with the Senators. He had 27 saves in a 3-0 Senators win over the Maple Leafs on November 12, 32 saves in a 3-0 Senators win over the Carolina Hurricanes on December 13, 39 saves in a 3-0 Senators win over the Seattle Kraken on December 17, and 29 saves in a 4-0 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 6.

Who contributed for Ottawa and who did not contribute for Toronto?

The Senators got goals from defenseman Thomas Chabot of Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Dylan Cozens of Whitehorse, Yukon, Tim Stutzle of Viersen, Germany, and Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona. Stutzle and Tkachuk had multi-point games as they both had one goal and two assists for three points.

We also saw what a tough game that three Maple Leafs forwards had on Tuesday. Knies, Mitch Marner, and Auston Matthews were all a -4.