The Lionel Messi effect is real. Just 24 hours after Messi announced his move to Inter Miami yesterday, the team’s social media handles have grown through the roof. The Inter Miami CF Instagram page has gained 4.2 million followers in the last 24 hours, more than any NFL, MLB, NHL, or MLS team.

In 24 hours, Messi has made Inter Miami one of the most popular sports handles on the platform. Since signing Messi, the Inter Miami following has grown 3.4 times bigger and that’s just the start. Messi hasn’t even played his first game yet.

In fact, Inter Miami now has more Instagram followers than any NFL, MLB, NHL, or MLS squad.

The Lionel Messi Effect

Inter Miami is now the hottest ticket with Messi moving to the MLS.

Just one day after posting his announcement video, Messi has already racked up 44.6 million viewers across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Messi’s impact won’t just be felt on the soccer field. In fact, his signing has already made an immediate effect on the team’s online presence.

In just 24 hours, Inter Miami grew over 5.75 million new followers across different handles but 4.2 million stemmed just from Instagram.

How Much Will Lionel Messi Save on Taxes For Going to Inter Miami?

While he isn’t the first soccer star to join Major League Soccer, he’s probably the biggest star to ever join the league.

Messi made an interesting choice to turn down over a billion dollars to come to play in Miami.

Instead of taking a guaranteed salary, Messi is betting on himself in a deal that includes revenue sharing, jersey sales, and equity stakes. Beyond just a traditional annual salary, Messi will have a share of every Apple TV MLS pass and jersey sold.

There’s also speculation that Messi was also offered the opportunity to buy a 35% stake in Inter Miami once his career is over. In addition, he would receive a deal like David Beckham to have the option to franchise an expansion team for $25 million.

The move to Miami will also save him millions, which could have factored into his decision.

In Florida, there is no state tax meaning Messi will also be pocketing extra money from his deal for living in the Sunshine State

