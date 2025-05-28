Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have announced a joint business venture, confirming the formation of a fourth-tier Uruguayan soccer team that will reportedly be co-owned by the pair.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez Launch Soccer Team

Barcelona legends and current Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have announced the launch of a new professional soccer team, co-owned by the pair, that will play in Uruguay’s fourth division.

The club, originally launched by Suarez in 2018 as Deportivo LS, will now be known as Deportivo LSM and will aim to develop local talent and support the community as they enter the nation’s professional fourth division.

‘LSM’ pays homage to the duo’s respective initials, with the ‘M’ being added amid Messi’s involvement.

Based in Ciudad de la Costa near the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, the team will train at the Luis Suarez complex. The complex is believed to be nearly 20 acres in size and features multiple facilities, including a synthetic turf stadium that can hold 1,400 fans, along with a 7-a-side pitch that has room for 620 supporters.

In a heartfelt message, former Liverpool striker Suarez announced the news on his social media channels.

Un sueño más que se hace realidad, hoy nace @DeportivoLSM 💚 pic.twitter.com/4sIjgkRW3O — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) May 27, 2025

It is reported that both Messi and Suarez will oversee operations, but that an experienced sports manager in the Uruguayan football scene will be hired to handle day-to-day management of the club.

LSM have also confirmed that former Uruguay and Inter Milan star Alvaro Recoba will take over as the new head coach ahead of next season.

What Have Messi and Suarez Said About Deportivo LSM?

In the announcement video released on social media, Suarez said: “Today I want to offer Uruguayan football, which I love and grew up with since I was a kid, the opportunities and tools to help all teenagers and children grow.

“That’s why, with the club, we want to begin competing in the AUF (Uruguayan Football Federation) world, which is something that excites us enormously and is a huge step forward for me and my family in a project we believe in.”

Messi added: “This dream doesn’t end here, sharing it with our family, friends, and close friends.

“We’ve experienced many things in common since we were kids; we’ve shared so many experiences at the top of football, and that’s why today I’d love to introduce a friend, a teammate. This project is the perfect place to continue sharing our vision of football and to have the same vision since our beginnings.”

Since posting the video, the club’s Instagram account (@deportivo.lsm) has gained over 40,000 followers, now boasting a total following of over 370,000.

What Next For Messi and Suarez?

Messi, who has been in the headlines recently after Newell’s Old Boys revealed they are ‘working towards’ signing the Inter Miami star, inspired his side to a 3-3 draw against top-of-the-table Philadelphia Union at the weekend.

The Argentine scored a stunning free-kick, for which he was awarded the Goal of the Matchday award.

Suarez also featured against the Eastern Conference leaders but failed to get involved in the scoring.

Up next, the pair return to the Chase Stadium to host Canadian side CF Montreal on Wednesday evening, where they’ll be looking to build on a positive result last time out and bring an end to their four-game winless run.

The Herons currently occupy seventh place on their side of the MLS table, seven points adrift of Philadelphia.