Soccer

Lionel Messi Urges MLS To Investigate Referee ‘Issue’ And Claims Match Official ‘Didn’t Know The Rules’

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Messi Promotes MLS Season Pass on Instagram, Gets 500,000 Likes In 1 Hour

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has urged MLS chiefs to investigate the referee ‘issue’ in the league off the back of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Florida rivals Orlando City on Sunday.

Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami made it five defeats in their last seven games across all competitions on Sunday as they fell to a bitterly disappointing 3-0 loss at home against Orlando City in MLS.

The Herons, whose sole victory this month came in the form of a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls, now find themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference table, seven points behind league leaders Philadelphia Union, whom they take on next weekend at Subaru Park.

In the aftermath of their defeat to Orlando, star forward Lionel Messi criticized match official Guido Gonzales Jr. for supposedly letting a back pass go unpunished, claiming that the official ‘didn’t know the rules’.

The Argentine was shown his second yellow card of the campaign for dissent in the second half.

Lionel Messi Urges MLS To Investigate ‘Referee Issue’

“It was a strange play, where one of their players passed to the goalkeeper, and the referee himself told me he didn’t know the rule, that he didn’t think so, that he didn’t understand it… And, well, that’s where the ball hit the ball and the goal came,” Messi said, according to Spanish news outlet Relevo.

“But the truth is that sometimes there are specific errors like last game, you know? They’re not excuses, but something always happens with the referees on a specific play.

“I think MLS should look a little more closely at the refereeing issue.”

This isn’t the first time he has taken issue with MLS match officials this term either. Messi was also seen clashing with referee Joe Dickerson after his side’s 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes earlier in the month.

The 37-year-old continued, stating that Inter Miami need to show their togetherness ahead of their trip to Philadelphia, as they look to get their season back on track after a poor string of results.

“Now we’ll truly see if we’re a team, in the tough moments, because when everything’s going well it’s very easy, but when difficult moments like now arrive, that’s when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull this through.

“I think we have what it takes, so let’s start thinking about what’s next and preparing for the Philadelphia game.”

Topics  
Lionel Messi Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Cai Parry

Cai is a sports news and features writer that specialises in football but has experience covering a variety of different sports, including darts, tennis, boxing and more. Alongside writing, he works as a Venue Data Coordinator for UEFA. Additionally, Cai has a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby and worked with Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC throughout his studies. He also has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Cai Parry

Twitter Linkedin
Cai is a sports news and features writer that specialises in football but has experience covering a variety of different sports, including darts, tennis, boxing and more. Alongside writing, he works as a Venue Data Coordinator for UEFA. Additionally, Cai has a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby and worked with Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC throughout his studies. He also has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Messi Promotes MLS Season Pass on Instagram, Gets 500,000 Likes In 1 Hour

Here’s What The Referee Told Lionel Messi After Inter Miami Star Rages During San Jose Draw

Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 15 2025
Soccer
MLS: MLS Media Day
David Beckham Hits Back At ‘Disrespectful’ Minnesota United After Inter Miami Suffer Humbling Defeat
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 12 2025
Soccer
USATSI_19623992_168396541_lowres-2
Paris Saint-Germain beats Arsenal in Champions League semifinals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2025
Soccer
Premier
Will Kevin De Bruyne Sign For David Beckham’s Inter Miami This Summer?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 7 2025
Soccer
USATSI_19552942_168396541_lowres-2
Inter beats Barcelona in Champions League semifinal thriller
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2025
Soccer
suarez
“I’m Not The Same As Before” – Luis Suarez Reveals What He And Lionel Messi Can’t Do At Inter Miami Anymore
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 6 2025
Soccer
USATSI_23866440_168396541_lowres-2
Quarterfinals set for the Olympic soccer tournaments
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top