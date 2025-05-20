Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has urged MLS chiefs to investigate the referee ‘issue’ in the league off the back of his side’s 3-0 defeat to Florida rivals Orlando City on Sunday.

Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami made it five defeats in their last seven games across all competitions on Sunday as they fell to a bitterly disappointing 3-0 loss at home against Orlando City in MLS.

The Herons, whose sole victory this month came in the form of a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls, now find themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference table, seven points behind league leaders Philadelphia Union, whom they take on next weekend at Subaru Park.

In the aftermath of their defeat to Orlando, star forward Lionel Messi criticized match official Guido Gonzales Jr. for supposedly letting a back pass go unpunished, claiming that the official ‘didn’t know the rules’.

The Argentine was shown his second yellow card of the campaign for dissent in the second half.

Lionel Messi Urges MLS To Investigate ‘Referee Issue’

“It was a strange play, where one of their players passed to the goalkeeper, and the referee himself told me he didn’t know the rule, that he didn’t think so, that he didn’t understand it… And, well, that’s where the ball hit the ball and the goal came,” Messi said, according to Spanish news outlet Relevo.

“But the truth is that sometimes there are specific errors like last game, you know? They’re not excuses, but something always happens with the referees on a specific play.

“I think MLS should look a little more closely at the refereeing issue.”

This isn’t the first time he has taken issue with MLS match officials this term either. Messi was also seen clashing with referee Joe Dickerson after his side’s 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes earlier in the month.

The 37-year-old continued, stating that Inter Miami need to show their togetherness ahead of their trip to Philadelphia, as they look to get their season back on track after a poor string of results.

“Now we’ll truly see if we’re a team, in the tough moments, because when everything’s going well it’s very easy, but when difficult moments like now arrive, that’s when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull this through.

“I think we have what it takes, so let’s start thinking about what’s next and preparing for the Philadelphia game.”