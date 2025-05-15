Soccer

Here’s What The Referee Told Lionel Messi After Inter Miami Star Rages During San Jose Draw

Ben Horlock
Lionel Messi fumed at the referee as Inter Miami’s poor form continued after their 3-3 draw with San Jose Earthquakes. 

Javier Mascherano’s side went into the clash at PayPal Park having won just once in their last five matches. The Herons started fast in California and opened the scoring through Maximiliano Falcone inside the first minute.

However, the lead was wiped out almost immediately as Cristiano Arango netted for the hosts. Beau Leroux put San Jose 2-1 up before Tadeo Allende levelled proceedings.

At the very end of the first interval, Ian Harkes struck to put the Quakes 3-2 ahead. Seven minutes after the restart, Allende scored his second and Vice City’s third.

No more goals followed but it was Messi’s bust up with the ref that provided all the talking points. The Argentine superstar was visibly upset at the end of the high-scoring clash.

Lionel Messi Clashes With Referee Joe Dickerson

After their 4-1 humbling on Saturday, Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham hit back at Minnesota United‘s social media team for a series of posts that poked fun at Miami.

This week, it was Lionel Messi’s turn to lose his cool. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was upset owing to referee Joe Dickerson’s failure to award a late freekick on the edge of the box to the Barcelona legend.

Once the six-goal thriller concluded, Messi went over to Dickerson to vent his frustrations. He could be seen gesturing and was ultimately booked for his actions.

Messi walked away but quickly returned to try and further express his displeasure. That is when Dickerson could be heard via a microphone warning the 37-year-old about his actions.

Do you want me to send you off? Walk away,” said Dickerson. This clearly done the trick as Messi began to retreat and headed off the field.

Interestingly, Messi found an unusual allie in the form of opposing head coach Bruce Arena. The San Jose man began to help an irate Messi simmer down.

Speaking after the game, Arena explained his actions and confirmed further that Messi was extremely upset with the officiating.

Yes, yes, he was. As you know, there’s a universal language when you’re talking about referees,” Arena said.

He was obviously not happy. And I really wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to get a red card, and that’s why I just tried to move him out of the way.

“Because for him to get a red card at the end of the game would have been ridiculous. So I just wanted to make sure we get him out of there and he’s ready to play the next game for Miami.”

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news and features writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
