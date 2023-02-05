Lions Announce the passing of Ex-Linebacker Jessie Lemonier

On Thursday, The Detroit Lions announced the passing of former Linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who last played for the Lions in 2021. Lemonier was 25. The team has not provided any further details about the cause of Lemonier’s death at this time. The Lions have expressed their condolences and offered support to Lemonier’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

Lemonier was an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University and was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers before landing in Detroit where he tallied 1.5 sacks and 15-tackles in seven games.

In May 2022, the Lions waived Lemonier and he was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals. He was released in August and, in December 2022, he signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL and was then traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lions Release Official Statement On Passing of Jessie Lemonier

The Detroit Lions released an official statement on the passing of ex-Lion linebacker Jessie Lemonier on Twitter.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Liberty University Also Releases Statement

Liberty University expressed its condolences to Lemonier’s family and friends and said they are keeping them in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The university also praised Lemonier for his achievements on the field and his impact on the Liberty community. The Liberty University Athletic Department Released this statement:

“The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was loved by Flames Nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room.”

More On Jessie Lemoniers Career

After his time with the Detroit Lions came to an end, Lemonier was scooped up by the Arizona Cardinals and spent the off-season with the team. But despite putting in the work during training camp, he didn’t make the final cut. Undeterred, Lemonier went on to join the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, where he caught the eye of the Birmingham Stallions and was traded to the team in December.

Just when it seemed like he’d found his place in the world of professional football, the Arlington Renegades came calling and selected him in the 2023 XFL Draft. Despite the tempting offer, Lemonier decided to stay with the USFL and continue his successful run with the Birmingham Stallions.