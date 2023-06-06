Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spent most of Tuesday’s press conference praising his quarterback, Jared Goff. Campbell believes that Goff is a better quarterback with the Lions than he was with his previous team, the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think what you’re seeing is a guy who just put his head down and went back to work, worked on what he could, tried to improve on what he could,” Campbell said. “And now his confidence has really grown. And along the way, he’s really matured as a quarterback. He’s a better quarterback than he was there [in Los Angeles], in my opinion — because he can do more things. He’s mentally on it.

Dan Campbell Impressed With Jared Goff’s Improvement

The Lions hit the reset button two seasons ago when they traded star quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff and multiple first-round draft picks.

Goff struggled during the 2021 season, finishing the year 3−10−1 as a starter. 2022 was a different story as the Lions went 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

In regards to the improvement, Campbell believes Goff is “light years” from where he was when he first arrived with the Rams.

“We’ve come light years ahead of where he was two years ago,” he continued. “He’s got a real good grasp of what we’re doing, where the issues are, where the problems are and that’s something that we really wanted him to get good at and he wanted to get good at and he’s worked at it, and he’s improved.”

Jared Goff May Earn An Extension With The Lions

Goff was seen by many as a bridge quarterback upon being traded to the Lions. However, the 28-year-old continues to improve in Detroit.

In 2022, Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. Goff set the Lions’ record for the highest touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.14) in a season.

Two years remain on Goff’s four-year, $134,000,000 contract. If he leads the Lions to their fourth playoff appearance of the 21st century, there is a good chance Detroit will consider signing Goff to an extension, something that did not seem possible two seasons ago.

