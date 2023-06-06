NFL News and Rumors

Lions’ Dan Campbell Says Jared Goff Is Better QB Now Than He Was With The Rams

Dan Girolamo
Head coach Dan Campbell talks with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spent most of Tuesday’s press conference praising his quarterback, Jared Goff. Campbell believes that Goff is a better quarterback with the Lions than he was with his previous team, the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think what you’re seeing is a guy who just put his head down and went back to work, worked on what he could, tried to improve on what he could,” Campbell said. “And now his confidence has really grown. And along the way, he’s really matured as a quarterback. He’s a better quarterback than he was there [in Los Angeles], in my opinion — because he can do more things. He’s mentally on it.

Dan Campbell Impressed With Jared Goff’s Improvement

The Lions hit the reset button two seasons ago when they traded star quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff and multiple first-round draft picks.

Goff struggled during the 2021 season, finishing the year 3−10−1 as a starter. 2022 was a different story as the Lions went 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

In regards to the improvement, Campbell believes Goff is “light years” from where he was when he first arrived with the Rams.

“We’ve come light years ahead of where he was two years ago,” he continued. “He’s got a real good grasp of what we’re doing, where the issues are, where the problems are and that’s something that we really wanted him to get good at and he wanted to get good at and he’s worked at it, and he’s improved.”

Jared Goff May Earn An Extension With The Lions

Goff was seen by many as a bridge quarterback upon being traded to the Lions. However, the 28-year-old continues to improve in Detroit.

In 2022, Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. Goff set the Lions’ record for the highest touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.14) in a season.

Two years remain on Goff’s four-year, $134,000,000 contract. If he leads the Lions to their fourth playoff appearance of the 21st century, there is a good chance Detroit will consider signing Goff to an extension, something that did not seem possible two seasons ago.

Lions NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
