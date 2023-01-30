Lions’ Sewell, St. Brown added to NFL Pro Bowl roster

Two pieces of the Detroit Lions’ rising 2021 draft class were named to the NFL Pro Bowl roster Monday.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will accompany teammate center Frank Ragnow for the new-look post-season event in Las Vegas on Thursday and Sunday, according to freep.com.

For the Lions, who have not won a playoff game since 1992, the anointment of the two developing stars bodes well for the future of a franchise that won eight of 10 to close out the 2022 regular season.

Sewell, St. Brown To Make First Pro Bowl Appearances

Sewell will take the place of Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and St. Brown replaces Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Both Johnson and Brown played a role in the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship Game Sunday and are preparing to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl Feb. 12.

Sewell and St. Brown were first alternates are their positions and will be making their first Pro Bowl appearances.

Despite missing time with ankle and brain injuries, St. Brown paced the Lions (9-8) with 106 catches and 1,161 yards, both career-highs. An anchor to an improving offensive line, Sewell played every offensive snap, one of two Lions to accomplish the feat, along with left tackle Taylor Decker.

Lions Building Strong Nucleus Through Draft

The Lions’ 2021 draft is being lauded for sparking a long-dormant franchise.

Led by Sewell, the seventh overall selection, and fourth-rounder St. Brown, the Lions are forming a nucleus of young, controllable players for the front office to start building around. Sewell and Alim McNeill, who was nabbed 72nd overall, were named to the NFL All-Rookie team.

Ragnow was named a Pro Bowler for the second time.

Bowing to the concerns of the players sustaining injuries in the all-star event, the NFL will punt on playing a traditional game. Instead, the players will participate in a series of events, highlighted by a flag football game. Other competitions include dodgeball, a longest drive golf competition and water balloon toss.