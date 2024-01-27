The 2024 NFC Championship features the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 3 Detroit Lions. Below, we examine the Lions vs. 49ers and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Lions vs. 49ers Odds

It all comes down to this🏆 The NFC Championship. Sunday at 6:30pm ET on FOX 📺 pic.twitter.com/or0PLl7KE8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

On BetOnline, the 49ers are a 7-point favorite. The 49ers have been favorites in every game they’ve played this season, including the playoffs.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Lions vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

49ers -7 (-122)

Kyle Shanahan says #49ers star Deebo Samuel is not on the injury report. He’ll play on Sunday vs the #Lions in the NFC Championship game. “Full go today.” — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 26, 2024

The Lions’ magical season continued with a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. You can’t say enough good things about Jared Goff, who has revitalized his career in Detroit. Goff threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

However, Goff has to play outdoors, where he’s been a different player. In a dome this season, Goff threw for 28 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of just over 70%. In five outdoor games, Goff’s numbers were five touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63%.

Indoors, the Lions averaged 30 points per game compared to 17.8 points per game outside.

Detroit must run the ball effectively to beat the Niners. The Packers had a lot of success on the ground in the Divisional Round, rushing for 136 rushing yards against San Francisco. If Detroit can rely on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to move the chains on Sunday, the Lions are in a great spot.

As good as Detroit has played, what worries me is San Francisco had one of their worst games of the season in the Divisional Round and still won.

Brock Purdy was not good for three quarters. Yet, he was lights out at the end of the fourth quarter, engineering a game-winning drive in the 49ers come from behind victory. That’s a huge confidence booster.

Purdy should be able to feast against a Lions’ secondary that’s allowed an average of 338.0 passing yards/game this postseason.

Lions’ TE Sam LaPorta is off the injury report despite his knee injury and is good to go for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the 49ers. However, the Lions did rule out guard Jonah Jackson (knee) and WR Khalif Raymond (knee) for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/vthaVitfEa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2024

More importantly, Deebo Samuel is off the injury report and in the lineup. Samuel exited last Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, and the offense didn’t look the same. When Samuel starts and finishes games, the 49ers are 12-1 SU/10-3 ATS. San Francisco is 1-4 SU/0-5 ATS when Samuel misses the game or starts and doesn’t finish (Action Network).

The Lions have been a great story all year. However, Detroit now faces a pissed-off juggernaut in San Francisco. I expect a close game at the half, but ultimately, the Niners pull away in the fourth quarter and win.

Lions vs. 49ers Best Prop Bet

George Kittle Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

After Samuel left the game against the Packers, tight end George Kittle stepped up, catching four balls for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel is going to play on Sunday. How effective he will be is unknown. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk struggled to get going last week, ending the game with three catches for 32 yards. With an injured Samuel and struggling Aiyuk, Kittle could become Purdy’s top option for the second straight week.

Detroit allowed 55.16 yards/game to opposing tight ends in the regular season. Because of their struggling pass defense, I’ll back Kittle to surpass 63.5 receiving yards.