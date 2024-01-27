NFL News and Rumors

Lions vs. 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44)

The 2024 NFC Championship features the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 3 Detroit Lions. Below, we examine the Lions vs. 49ers and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Lions vs. 49ers Odds

On BetOnline, the 49ers are a 7-point favorite. The 49ers have been favorites in every game they’ve played this season, including the playoffs.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Lions vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

49ers -7 (-122)

The Lions’ magical season continued with a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. You can’t say enough good things about Jared Goff, who has revitalized his career in Detroit. Goff threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

However, Goff has to play outdoors, where he’s been a different player. In a dome this season, Goff threw for 28 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of just over 70%. In five outdoor games, Goff’s numbers were five touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63%.

Indoors, the Lions averaged 30 points per game compared to 17.8 points per game outside.

Detroit must run the ball effectively to beat the Niners. The Packers had a lot of success on the ground in the Divisional Round, rushing for 136 rushing yards against San Francisco. If Detroit can rely on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to move the chains on Sunday, the Lions are in a great spot.

As good as Detroit has played, what worries me is San Francisco had one of their worst games of the season in the Divisional Round and still won.

Brock Purdy was not good for three quarters. Yet, he was lights out at the end of the fourth quarter, engineering a game-winning drive in the 49ers come from behind victory. That’s a huge confidence booster.

Purdy should be able to feast against a Lions’ secondary that’s allowed an average of 338.0 passing yards/game this postseason.

More importantly, Deebo Samuel is off the injury report and in the lineup. Samuel exited last Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, and the offense didn’t look the same. When Samuel starts and finishes games, the 49ers are 12-1 SU/10-3 ATS. San Francisco is 1-4 SU/0-5 ATS when Samuel misses the game or starts and doesn’t finish (Action Network).

The Lions have been a great story all year. However, Detroit now faces a pissed-off juggernaut in San Francisco. I expect a close game at the half, but ultimately, the Niners pull away in the fourth quarter and win.

Bet on 49ers -7 (-122) at BetOnline

Lions vs. 49ers Best Prop Bet

George Kittle Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs onto the field before a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After Samuel left the game against the Packers, tight end George Kittle stepped up, catching four balls for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel is going to play on Sunday. How effective he will be is unknown. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk struggled to get going last week, ending the game with three catches for 32 yards. With an injured Samuel and struggling Aiyuk, Kittle could become Purdy’s top option for the second straight week.

Detroit allowed 55.16 yards/game to opposing tight ends in the regular season. Because of their struggling pass defense, I’ll back Kittle to surpass 63.5 receiving yards.

Bet on George Kittle Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-130) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
