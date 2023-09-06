The NFL heads to Arrowhead on Thursday night for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will raise their championship banner before kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Will the Chiefs start their title defense with a bang, or can the Lions play spoiler? Below, we examine the Lions vs. Chiefs odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Odds

Which team is favored to win on Thursday night? The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Chiefs as a 4.5-point (-110) favorite.

No surprises with the Chiefs being favored. However, this line has come down over 1.5 points because of the uncertainty over Travis Kelce’s knee. The All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee on Tuesday, jeopardizing his status for Thursday’s game. The Chiefs listed Kelce as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.

Kansas City will also be without defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is still holding out for a new contract.

View the odds for the game below.

*Lines and odds are from BetOnline on 9/6. Subject to change.

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Predictions And Picks

Chiefs -4.5 (+110)

The Lions have been one of the most talked about teams of the offseason. Dan Campbell’s team won eight out of 10 games to finish the 2022 season at 9-8. They enter the season with playoff expectations as they are the favorites to win the NFC North. Without Jones protecting the middle, Jared Goff and the Lions’ excellent offensive line should be able to run the ball up the middle with ease. Adding Jahmyr Gibbs in the draft will only help a Lions offense that ranked fifth in points per game in 2022 (26.6).

Yet, if there’s one man to never bet against in Week 1, it’s Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games since Mahomes became the starter. Kansas City’s Week 1 success dates back to 2014, the last time they started the season at 0-1. Even with Kansas City’s poor ATS record from 2022 (6-10-1), look for the Chiefs to come out firing in Week 1 and start the year off with a win and cover.

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bets

Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Passing TDs +115

Remember how Mahomes is 5-0 in Week 1? The two-time MVP has also had success through the air, throwing at least three TD passes in all five Week 1 starts. The Lions rebuilt their secondary in the offseason, and PFF has them ranked 22nd to begin the season. Detroit’s secondary should be better in 2023, but not good enough to prevent Mahomes from throwing for at least three touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs Total Receiving Yards Over 30.5 (-110)

The Lions used the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Jahmyr Gibbs, the versatile running back out of Alabama. With Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift gone, Gibbs becomes the No. 1 option in Detroit. Even though Campbell said the team will be smart with Gibbs’ workload, the talented running back should be in for Detroit in passing situations. The Chiefs allowed the most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to running backs last year (via The Edge). Expect the Lions to give Gibbs multiple opportunities to catch the ball in space and hit his receiving total.

