The 2023 NFL season begins in Kansas City as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game. Because of the uncertainty with Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the Chiefs are only a 4.5-point favorite. If you’re looking for more bets, there are a few enticing player props. Below, explore the best player props in the Lions vs. Chiefs matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Player Props

David Montgomery Anytime TD (+125)

Caught up with former Bears RB David Montgomery, who signed with Detroit in the offseason, says it's been a 'blessing' to run behind the Lions o-line. "I've never seen anything like it…. it's probably the most holes that I've run through at camp since I've been in the NFL." — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 6, 2023

Last season, Jamaal Williams scored a league-best 17 rushing touchdowns for the Detroit Lions. However, Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit’s other running back, was also traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

To replace the duo, the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs and signed David Montgomery. Gibbs will eventually be the feature back, but head coach Dan Campbell said he will not see a full workload in Week 1.

Montgomery, however, is the veteran who will most likely replace Williams as the goal-line back. The Lions have an excellent offensive line, and the Chiefs will most likely not have Jones in the center of the defense.

If Detroit gets the ball inside the 5-yard line, Montgomery should have multiple chances to score.

Harrison Butker Over 7.5 Kicking Points (-110)

Harrison Butker sends the Bengals home! 👋 pic.twitter.com/k9go0lnvme — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 31, 2023

After a shaky year plagued by injuries and missed field goals, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gets a clean slate with the start of the new season.

Butker has averaged 7.8 points in his last 10 games. In his last three games, Butker has surpassed at least eight points.

Mahomes could be missing his favorite target in Kelce. With a shaky receiving corps, the Chiefs could stall in the red zone and settle for multiple field goals, giving Butker a chance to surpass his total.

Patrick Mahomes Over 3.5 Rushing Attempts (+112)

Patrick Mahomes in Week 1 as a starting QB: 2022: 360 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs

2021: 337 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2020: 211 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2019: 378 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

2018: 256 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs Total stats: 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 0 INTs with a 136.9 passer… pic.twitter.com/HAelkVAJ8k — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2023

Mahomes is going to have to get creative if Kelce misses the game. That shouldn’t be too hard for the NFL’s top quarterback.

The Lions’ defensive line is average, but defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a star in the making.

With inexperienced receivers, Mahomes might have to take off more than usual. In his last five games, Mahomes has at least three rushing attempts in seven of his last eight games, including six in the Super Bowl.

Expect Mahomes to move the chains a few times on Thursday night.

