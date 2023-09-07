NFL News and Rumors

Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Player Props: David Montgomery Among Best TNF Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
The 2023 NFL season begins in Kansas City as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game. Because of the uncertainty with Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the Chiefs are only a 4.5-point favorite. If you’re looking for more bets, there are a few enticing player props. Below, explore the best player props in the Lions vs. Chiefs matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Player Props

David Montgomery Anytime TD (+125)

Last season, Jamaal Williams scored a league-best 17 rushing touchdowns for the Detroit Lions. However, Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit’s other running back, was also traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

To replace the duo, the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs and signed David Montgomery. Gibbs will eventually be the feature back, but head coach Dan Campbell said he will not see a full workload in Week 1.

Montgomery, however, is the veteran who will most likely replace Williams as the goal-line back. The Lions have an excellent offensive line, and the Chiefs will most likely not have Jones in the center of the defense.

If Detroit gets the ball inside the 5-yard line, Montgomery should have multiple chances to score.

Bet on David Montgomery Anytime TD (+125) at BetOnline

Harrison Butker Over 7.5 Kicking Points (-110)

After a shaky year plagued by injuries and missed field goals, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gets a clean slate with the start of the new season.

Butker has averaged 7.8 points in his last 10 games. In his last three games, Butker has surpassed at least eight points.

Mahomes could be missing his favorite target in Kelce. With a shaky receiving corps, the Chiefs could stall in the red zone and settle for multiple field goals, giving Butker a chance to surpass his total.

Bet on Harrison Butker Over 7.5 Points (-110) at BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes Over 3.5 Rushing Attempts (+112)

Mahomes is going to have to get creative if Kelce misses the game. That shouldn’t be too hard for the NFL’s top quarterback.

The Lions’ defensive line is average, but defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a star in the making.

With inexperienced receivers, Mahomes might have to take off more than usual. In his last five games, Mahomes has at least three rushing attempts in seven of his last eight games, including six in the Super Bowl.

Expect Mahomes to move the chains a few times on Thursday night.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 3.5 Rushing Attempts (+112) at BetOnline

Chiefs Lions NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
