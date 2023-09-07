The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game is set for Thursday night. The Detroit Lions will look to build off their strong end to the 2022 season as they travel to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions on BetOnline. Looking to make another bet? Below, we listed a same-game parlay bet with +3859 odds on BetOnline for the Lions vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay Pick

*Odds are from BetOnline on 9/7 at 2 p.m. ET. Subject to change.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery was signed to fill the void left by Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift. While the Lions will most likely turn to Jahmyr Gibbs on passing downs to get him in space, Montgomery is expected to receive the goal-line work.

Last season, Williams led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns, with 14 coming within the 5-yard line. Williams also scored two rushing touchdowns in three of the first four games.

With Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones likely out for the game, expect Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to run the ball up the middle early and often behind their elite offensive line.

This opens the door for Montgomery, who should have no problem converting in short-yardage situations.

Death, taxes, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdown passes in Week 1.

Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has thrown at least three touchdown passes in all five Week 1 starts. Overall, Mahomes has thrown for 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, and 0 INTs with a 136.9 passer rating in Week 1.

Plus, the Chiefs are 5-0 in those games. Even without tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes should throw at least three touchdowns against a brand-new Lions’ secondary.

Even if Kelce plays tonight, it will likely be in a limited role. That means Mahomes needs to find another target in the red zone.

Enter running back Jerick McKinnon, who serves as the Chiefs’ primary pass catcher out of the backfield.

Of McKinnon’s 128 regular season touches last season, 56 were receptions. McKinnon ended the year with 512 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2022, McKinnon caught at least one receiving touchdown in the Chiefs’ last six regular season games.

Look for Mahomes to find McKinnon in the end zone on Thursday night.

If you combine all three bets in a same-game parlay, the odds come to +3859.

