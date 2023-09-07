NFL News and Rumors

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay Pick: +3859 Odds TNF SGP Bet

Dan Girolamo
Jerick McKinnon of the Chiefs

The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game is set for Thursday night. The Detroit Lions will look to build off their strong end to the 2022 season as they travel to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions on BetOnline. Looking to make another bet? Below, we listed a same-game parlay bet with +3859 odds on BetOnline for the Lions vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

TNF Lions vs. Chiefs SGP: Bet+3859

  • David Montgomery 2+ Touchdowns (+550)
  • Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+110)
  • Jerick McKinnon Anytime Touchdown (+190)

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay Pick

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

*Odds are from BetOnline on 9/7 at 2 p.m. ET. Subject to change. 

David Montgomery 2+ Touchdowns (+550)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery was signed to fill the void left by Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift. While the Lions will most likely turn to Jahmyr Gibbs on passing downs to get him in space, Montgomery is expected to receive the goal-line work.

Last season, Williams led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns, with 14 coming within the 5-yard line. Williams also scored two rushing touchdowns in three of the first four games.

With Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones likely out for the game, expect Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to run the ball up the middle early and often behind their elite offensive line.

This opens the door for Montgomery, who should have no problem converting in short-yardage situations.

Bet on David Montgomery 2+ touchdowns (+550) at BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+110)

Death, taxes, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdown passes in Week 1.

Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has thrown at least three touchdown passes in all five Week 1 starts. Overall, Mahomes has thrown for 1,542 passing yards, 18 TD passes, and 0 INTs with a 136.9 passer rating in Week 1.

Plus, the Chiefs are 5-0 in those games. Even without tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes should throw at least three touchdowns against a brand-new Lions’ secondary.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110) at BetOnline

Jerick McKinnon Anytime Touchdown (+190)

Even if Kelce plays tonight, it will likely be in a limited role. That means Mahomes needs to find another target in the red zone.

Enter running back Jerick McKinnon, who serves as the Chiefs’ primary pass catcher out of the backfield.

Of McKinnon’s 128 regular season touches last season, 56 were receptions. McKinnon ended the year with 512 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2022, McKinnon caught at least one receiving touchdown in the Chiefs’ last six regular season games.

Look for Mahomes to find McKinnon in the end zone on Thursday night.

Bet on Jerick McKinnon anytime touchdown (+190) at BetOnline

TNF Same-Game Parlay (+3859)

If you combine all three bets in a same-game parlay, the odds come to +3859.

Bet on TNF Same-Game Parlay (+3859) at BetOnline

Chiefs Lions NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
