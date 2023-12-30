NFL News and Rumors

Lions vs. Cowboys: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks over the offensive line

Week 17 will have a special edition of Saturday Night Football featuring a matchup between the Detroit Lions (11-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-5). Below, we examine the odds for Lions vs. Cowboys and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Lions vs. Cowboys Odds

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with running back David Montgomery
Nov 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with running back David Montgomery (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Cowboys are a 5.5-point favorite heading into Saturday Night Football. The Cowboys are a perfect 7-0 at home this season.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 52 (-115) Under 52 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Lions vs. Cowboys Predictions And Picks

Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after clinching the NFC North with their win in Week 16. It’s the Lions’ first division title since 1993 when Detroit won the NFC Central.

How motivated will the Lions be after clinching a playoff spot? Detroit is still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. However, there is potential for an emotional letdown after a monumental win in Week 16.

The Lions want to run the ball efficiently with their third-ranked rushing attack (141.1 yards/game) led by David Montgomery (910 yards) and Jahmyr Gibbs (872 yards). One of Dallas’ weaknesses is their run defense, which ranks 19th in the NFL (115.7).

Jared Goff has been terrific all season, ranking 3rd in passing yards (3,984) and touchdowns (27). However, Goff struggles as an underdog with career records of 16-31 SU and 27-21 ATS (Action Network).

The Cowboys are coming off a tough last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dallas must win its final two games and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose one to claim the NFC East. If Philly wins out, Dallas will likely be the No. 5 seed.

There’s no place like home for the Dallas Cowboys. There is enough sample size to conclude that the Cowboys are a significantly better team at home than on the road. Look at these home vs. road splits via StatMuse.

The Cowboys are 7-0 at home, scoring an average of nearly 40 points per game. Dak Prescott should have success throwing the ball against a Lions pass defense that ranks 23rd in the NFL (234.9 yards/game).

I’m backing the Cowboys to continue their success at home.

Bet on Cowboys -5.5 (-110) at BetOnline

Lions vs. Cowboys Best Prop Bet

Dak Prescott to have 2+ passing TDs and DAL to Win (-139)

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Like the team, Prescott has thrived playing in Dallas.

Prescott at home: 2,125 yards, 20 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Prescott on the road: 1,767 yards, 10 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Additionally, Prescott has thrown 2+ touchdowns in six of seven home games. Against a suspect Lions’ secondary, Prescott should find a way to throw for at least two touchdowns. If that happens, Dallas will likely win the game.

Bet on Dak 2+ Passing TDs and Dallas Win (-139) at BetOnline
Cowboys Lions NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

