Lions vs. Cowboys: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Week 17 will have a special edition of Saturday Night Football featuring a matchup between the Detroit Lions (11-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-5). Below, we examine the odds for Lions vs. Cowboys and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Lions vs. Cowboys Odds

On BetOnline, the Cowboys are a 5.5-point favorite heading into Saturday Night Football. The Cowboys are a perfect 7-0 at home this season.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Lions vs. Cowboys Predictions And Picks

Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

The Detroit Lions are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after clinching the NFC North with their win in Week 16. It’s the Lions’ first division title since 1993 when Detroit won the NFC Central.

How motivated will the Lions be after clinching a playoff spot? Detroit is still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. However, there is potential for an emotional letdown after a monumental win in Week 16.

The Lions want to run the ball efficiently with their third-ranked rushing attack (141.1 yards/game) led by David Montgomery (910 yards) and Jahmyr Gibbs (872 yards). One of Dallas’ weaknesses is their run defense, which ranks 19th in the NFL (115.7).

Jared Goff has been terrific all season, ranking 3rd in passing yards (3,984) and touchdowns (27). However, Goff struggles as an underdog with career records of 16-31 SU and 27-21 ATS (Action Network).

The Cowboys are coming off a tough last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dallas must win its final two games and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose one to claim the NFC East. If Philly wins out, Dallas will likely be the No. 5 seed.

There’s no place like home for the Dallas Cowboys. There is enough sample size to conclude that the Cowboys are a significantly better team at home than on the road. Look at these home vs. road splits via StatMuse.

The Cowboys are 7-0 at home, scoring an average of nearly 40 points per game. Dak Prescott should have success throwing the ball against a Lions pass defense that ranks 23rd in the NFL (234.9 yards/game).

I’m backing the Cowboys to continue their success at home.

Lions vs. Cowboys Best Prop Bet

Dak Prescott to have 2+ passing TDs and DAL to Win (-139)

Like the team, Prescott has thrived playing in Dallas.

Prescott at home: 2,125 yards, 20 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Prescott on the road: 1,767 yards, 10 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Additionally, Prescott has thrown 2+ touchdowns in six of seven home games. Against a suspect Lions’ secondary, Prescott should find a way to throw for at least two touchdowns. If that happens, Dallas will likely win the game.