The Miami Dolphins are looking to re-capture the magic they had to start the season. Luckily, a great opportunity presents itself as they take on the struggling Detroit Lions this week. While Miami should win easily on paper, you can never count any team out in this league.

With Tua once again commanding the offense, the Miami Dolphins are regaining their offensive rhythm. Their record may only be four and three, but don’t forget they started off hot to start the year. Of course, Tua going down two weeks in a row threw a wrench in their game-plan, but they are still in contention for the AFC East crown. Remember, they did upset the Buffalo Bills as well. However, the Dolphins are going up against a desperate opponent in the Detroit Lions. In professional sports, the most desperate team can also be the most dangerous team.

Lions vs Dolphins Game Info

• Location: Ford Field, Detroit MI

• Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

• Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

• TV: CBS

Miami Looking to Get Back Into Contention

The Miami Dolphins are no longer a team one can overlook anymore. As a matter of fact, it is easily forgotten they were also in playoff contention last season as well. Tua has seemingly taken a step in the right direction this season and his receivers have been extremely productive. Tyreek Hill has proven that he doesn’t need Patrick Mahomes to be a star and Jaylen Waddle continues to solidify himself as a top-10 receiver in the NFL.

Detroit had problems with ball security last week in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Granted, Miami’s defense is not Dallas’, but it is something they could potentially exploit. Miami’s defense comes in ranked 24th. There is certainly room for improvement, but they still boast individual talent on that side of the ball with the likes of Xavien Howard, Melvin Ingram, and Jaelan Phillips. These players should be good enough to at the very least, hold steady against Detroit’s offense and give Tua and company plenty of chances.

What Exactly is Wrong With Detroit?

Many were expecting the Lions to drastically improve this season. Those predictions have been proven wrong so far as the team has looked just as bad as last year. Despite plenty of young talent on this squad, Detroit still cannot put together the pieces to the puzzle. Some say Jared Goff is just not good enough of a quarterback to lead this team, but there is a plethora of other issues.

The Detroit Lions come in with the 26th ranked offense in the league. Ever since his injury a couple of weeks back, Amon-Ra St. Brown has not been nearly as productive since the start of the season and D’Andre Swift is also dealing with injury trouble. Not to mention, Goff’s security blanket, T.J. Hockenson, has been inconsistent.

As for the defense for Detroit, they lack star power outside of Charles Williams and Aidan Hutchinson. So far, their defense is ranked 31st out of 32 teams in the NFL. A combination of a terrible defense with a lack-luster offense is a recipe for disaster which is what the Lions are this year. A team that is competing for the first pick in the NFL Draft and currently has a one and five record.

Predictions For Lions vs Dolphins

For this Lions vs Dolphins game, the Dolphins should get a fairly easy win. The Lions do boast home-field advantage, but that is about it. Miami is simply better in all facets and just has more talent on both sides of the ball. The Lions’ limited defensive star-power resides in their front-seven, so expect the Dolphins to utilize the passing game.

With this in mind, it may be a good idea for fantasy owners to start Hill and Waddle. Depending on who your other quarterback is on you fantasy team, Tua warrants some fantasy consideration as well. All in all, the signs point to a big day for the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions are going to be left with more questions than answers.

