The NFC North takes centerstage on Thursday Night Football as the Detroit Lions (2-1) roll into Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The last time these two teams met, the Lions eliminated the Packers from playoff contention in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Below, we examine the Lions vs. Packers odds and reveal our Thursday Night Football predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Lions vs. Packers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

Which team is favored to win the NFC North showdown? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Lions (-128) as a slight 2-point favorite over the Packers.

Will Christian Watson and Aaron Jones play for the Packers? Both players are listed as questionable on the injury report. However, Watson told reporters that he plans to play on Thursday night.

Detroit’s offensive line is banged up, with starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai ruled out. Starting left tackle Taylor Decker and starting left guard Jonah Jackson are both questionable to play.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Thursday Night Football Lions vs. Packers Predictions And Picks

For #Lions vs #Packers:

— GB ruled out LT David Bakhtiari (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee) & LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), while RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) & WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are questionable.

— DET RB David Montgomery (thigh) and Taylor Decker are questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

Packers +2 (-111)

After losing five straight times to the Packers, the Lions have won the last three meetings, including the Week 18 victory a season ago.

The Lions offense continues to improve each week as Detroit ranks eighth in yards per game (381.3), seventh in passing yards per game (269.7), and 11th in rushing yards per game (111.7).

The Detroit defense impressed in Week 3, sacking Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder seven times in their Week 3 victory.

The Packers will be rolling out a weaker offensive line against the Lions, with LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and LG Elgton Jenkins (knee) ruled out. However, the Packers’ offensive line has not missed a beat with their replacements, with PFF ranking them the top unit heading into Week 4.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked solid to start the season with 655 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. Down 17 points heading into the fourth quarter in Week 3, Love rallied the troops, leading the offense to three consecutive scoring drives in an 18-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

On a short week, I tend to side with the home team, especially if they’re getting a few points. The Packers would probably be favored if Watson and Jones did not have injury designations. With Watson and Jones likely suiting up, I’ll take the Packers to cover.

Lions vs. Packers: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bets

TE Yards per Route Run through two weeks: 1. Sam LaPorta, 1.82 👀

2. Darren Waller, 1.81

3. Gerald Everett, 1.79

4. Luke Musgrave, 1.63 👀

5. Evan Engram, 1.51 Their target share % rank: LaPorta: 11th ✅

Waller: 5th ✅

Everett: 34th 🚫

Musgrave: 19th 🚫

Engram: 8th ✅ — Tyler Plath (@tyler_plath) September 21, 2023

Luke Musgrave Over 3.5 Receptions (+125)

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave is becoming one of Love’s reliable targets. After five catches on seven targets through two games, Musgrave exploded for six catches on eight targets in Week 3.

Musgrave has a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that allowed 17 targets to Atlanta’s tight ends in Week 3 (via Cody Brown). In Week 2, the Seahawks’ tight ends combined for 176 yards on nine catches. Musgrave’s high snap count (68 in Week 3) should lead to at least four receptions.

Jared Goff Under 251.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff loves to play indoors at home. In 2022, Goff averaged 274.7 passing yards per game at home, as opposed to 245.8 yards on the road. Goff has thrown for an average of 283 yards in two home games this season. In his one-road start, Goff threw for 243 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

Even though the Packers’ top cornerback, Jaire Alexander (back), is questionable, Green Bay has been good against the pass, allowing 199.7 passing yards per game through three games. Plus, Goff holds a 228.0 passing yards per game average in five games against the Packers. Expect Goff to go under 251.5 passing yards on Thursday.

