NFL News and Rumors

Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +1779 Odds

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season starts in Lambeau as the Green Bay Packers (2-1) host their NFC North rivals, Detroit Lions (2-1). We’re focusing on the pass catchers tonight for our same game parlay pick. Below is a Thursday Night Football same game parlay for the Lions vs. Packers.

Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds turn of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during first-half action at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

TNF SGP (+1779): Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions (-114), Luke Musgrave Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-121), Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-121), Romeo Doubs Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Thursday night’s game features two ascending rookie tight ends: Detroit’s Sam LaPorta and Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave. The duo have been impressive through their first three games, combining for 29 catches, 210 yards, and one touchdown.

LaPorta’s receptions and targets in each game: five receptions on five targets, five receptions on six targets, and eight receptions on 11 targets. LaPaorta leads all tight ends with 186 receiving yards and is becoming a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff.

Speaking of Green Bay, the Packers also have a talented tight end in Musgrave, who is coming off a six-catch, 49-yard performance in Week 3. Musgrave has gone over 40.5 receiving yards in two of three games.

Detroit’s struggles guarding the tight end are working in Musgrave’s favor. The Lions have allowed nearly 88 yards per game to opposing tight ends, the most in the NFL. If the trend continues, Musgrave is in line for a good night.

Even with LaPorta’s ascension, Goff’s favorite target remains wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Even though he’s only reached the end zone once in three games, St. Brown is inside the top 10 in receiving yards with 275. The volume is also there for St. Brown, who is 11th in the NFL in targets with 27.

Jaire Alexander, the Packers top cornerback, is not expected to play, meaning St. Brown will have favorable matchups against inferior DBs. Brown is coming off back-to-back with at least 100 yards receiving. The streak may end on Thursday, but St. Brown should continue his elite production and register at least 76 yards receiving.

Finally, Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has become Jordan’s Love top target without Christian Watson. Doubs and Love have already connected for three touchdowns, including two in their come-from-behind victory over the Saints in Week 3.

Even with Watson returning to the lineup, Doubs should still be able to find the end zone against a Lions defense that ranks 19th in the NFL in pass defense.

Bet on TNF SGP (+1779)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
dallas cowboys celebrabe week 2 play (1)

Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4

Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard points.
Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love
BetOnline NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce
Report: Taylor Swift Is Expected To Attend Chiefs-Jets SNF Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top