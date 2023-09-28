Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season starts in Lambeau as the Green Bay Packers (2-1) host their NFC North rivals, Detroit Lions (2-1). We’re focusing on the pass catchers tonight for our same game parlay pick. Below is a Thursday Night Football same game parlay for the Lions vs. Packers.

Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds turn of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

TNF SGP (+1779): Sam LaPorta Over 4.5 Receptions (-114), Luke Musgrave Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-121), Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-121), Romeo Doubs Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Rookie TE Target Share Leaders in 2023: Sam LaPorta 23%

Luke Musgrave 16%

Dalton Kincaid 11%

Thursday night’s game features two ascending rookie tight ends: Detroit’s Sam LaPorta and Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave. The duo have been impressive through their first three games, combining for 29 catches, 210 yards, and one touchdown.

LaPorta’s receptions and targets in each game: five receptions on five targets, five receptions on six targets, and eight receptions on 11 targets. LaPaorta leads all tight ends with 186 receiving yards and is becoming a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff.

Speaking of Green Bay, the Packers also have a talented tight end in Musgrave, who is coming off a six-catch, 49-yard performance in Week 3. Musgrave has gone over 40.5 receiving yards in two of three games.

Detroit’s struggles guarding the tight end are working in Musgrave’s favor. The Lions have allowed nearly 88 yards per game to opposing tight ends, the most in the NFL. If the trend continues, Musgrave is in line for a good night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a beast in the last 10 games of his young career. 90% Hit Rate for 60+ yards and has been exposing secondaries past two weeks.

Even with LaPorta’s ascension, Goff’s favorite target remains wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Even though he’s only reached the end zone once in three games, St. Brown is inside the top 10 in receiving yards with 275. The volume is also there for St. Brown, who is 11th in the NFL in targets with 27.

Jaire Alexander, the Packers top cornerback, is not expected to play, meaning St. Brown will have favorable matchups against inferior DBs. Brown is coming off back-to-back with at least 100 yards receiving. The streak may end on Thursday, but St. Brown should continue his elite production and register at least 76 yards receiving.

Finally, Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has become Jordan’s Love top target without Christian Watson. Doubs and Love have already connected for three touchdowns, including two in their come-from-behind victory over the Saints in Week 3.

Even with Watson returning to the lineup, Doubs should still be able to find the end zone against a Lions defense that ranks 19th in the NFL in pass defense.

