Listen: Final Play Of Super Bowl LVIII From Multiple Announce Teams

Dan Girolamo
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII on a game-winning three-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. Relive the final play of Super Bowl LVIII with the calls from multiple announce teams.

Jim Nantz And Tony Romo – CBS

Play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo called the game for CBS.

Nantz said, “First and goal, Mahomes flings it! It’s there! Hardman! Jackpot! Kansas City!” Romo was criticized for mumbling during the play and talking during the celebration instead of letting the moment breathe and speak for itself.

Despite the criticism, Super Bowl LVIII became the most-watched telecast in history, with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers.

Other Calls Of The Final Play From Super Bowl LVIII

Many fans preferred the final calls of Super Bowl LVIII from other broadcasts, including ESPN Australia/NZ with Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky.

Fowler has plenty of experience calling big games as ESPN’s lead college football play-by-play announcer. For the final play of the Super Bowl, Fowler said, “Mahomes on the move, throws, touchdown! Kansas City wins! Mecole Hardman!”

Mitch Holthus, the legendary radio broadcaster and voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, brought energy and importance to his calling of Hardman’s touchdown.

Lastly, Kevin Harlan provided a spectacular call of Super Bowl LVIII for Westwood One, which should not surprise anyone who has heard the famous play-by-play announcer call games.

Many fans took to Twitter to praise Harlan, with some users saying his call was the best of the night.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
