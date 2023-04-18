LIV Golf Adelaide will tee off from the Grange Golf Club in Australia this week. Will Cameron Smith have an advantage in his home country or will Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson stay hot following a strong showing at the 2023 Masters?

LIV Golf Adelaide is set to tee off on Friday, April 21 as the field heads to Australia to compete at the iconic Grange Golf Club. After a great performance from LIV Golf members at the Masters, the golf league prepares for the first of back-to-back events on the schedule.

The LIV Golf Adelaide field is led by Cameron Smith at +1000 odds as the Australian looks to represent on home soil. Closely behind him, Brooks Koepka (+1100), Joaquin Niemann (+1200), Dustin Johnson (+1400), and Patrick Reed (+1600) are among the golfers with the best LIV Golf Adelaide odds.

Scroll down below for LIV Golf Adelaide 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Adelaide 2023

🏌 LIV Golf Adelaide 2023

📅 Start Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 🕙 Tee Times Start: 11:45 ACT

11:45 ACT 💰 LIV Golf Adelaide Purse: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 📺 TV Channel: The CW

The CW ⛳ Golf Course: The Grange Golf Club | Grange, South Australia

The Grange Golf Club | Grange, South Australia 🏆 LIV Golf Orlando Winner: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka 🎲 LIV Golf Adelaide Odds: Cameron Smith +1000 | Brooks Koepka +1100 | Joaquin Niemann +1200 | Dustin Johnson +1400 | Patrick Reed +1600

LIV Golf Adelaide 2023 Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Adelaide 2023

LIV Golf will tee off in Australia for its fourth event of the season. After a week off from the Masters, the field heads to South Australia to play at the Grange Golf Club for a $25 million purse.

The East course at the Grange Golf Club was redesigned by Greg Normal in 2012. It features a championship-type layout with narrow fairways that are designed to challenge and reward players.

The LIV Golf members were pretty successful at Augusta National, with three players finishing in the top 10, including Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Patrick Reed.

As the field heads down under, the favorite at LIV Golf Adelaide is Australian native Cameron Smith at +1000 odds. After a strong couple of events, Koepka follows closely behind at +1100 odds. The top five contenders round out with Joaquin Niemann (+1200), Dustin Johnson (+1400), and Patrick Reed (+1600).

Check out the complete LIV Golf Adelaide Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Adelaide Odds Play Cameron Smith +1000 Brooks Koepka +1100 Joaquin Niemann +1200 Dustin Johson +1400 Patrick Reed +1600 Mito Pereira +1800 Charles Howell III +1800 Peter Uihlein +2000 Paul Casey +2000 Matthew Wolff +2000 Carlos Ortiz +2000 Abraham Ancer +2200 Talor Gooch +2200 Brendan Steele +2500 Anirban Lahiri +2800 Branden Grace +3000 Sebastian Munoz +3000 Sergio Garcia +3000 Dean Burmester +3300 Marc Leishman +3300

LIV Golf Adelaide 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out the predictions and best bets for the LIV Golf Adelaide from our golf experts.

Cameron Smith (+1000)

An Australian native, Cameron Smith is returning home for LIV Golf Adelaide. It’s the first LIV Golf event featured in Australia, so it’ll be meaningful for Smith to play on home soil.

Smith hasn’t found much success this season. In his past four events, including the Masters, he’s only cracked the top 10 once =. At the Masters, Smith was contending early in the weekend but finished with a T34 performance.

He currently sits 18th on the LIV Golf standings and will need a win to propel him to the top of the rankings.

Phil Mickelson (+4500)

Despite being one of eight players on the LIV Golf roster to not register a single point in the standings, Mickelson had a strong weekend at the Masters. While his first three rounds were solid and kept him in contention, Mickelson’s final round was absolutely unbelievable. He finished the day 7-under par for an eye-popping T2 finish at Augusta National.

The Grange Golf Club will feature narrow fairways but the momentum from the Masters should propel Mickelson forward for his first points in the individual standings.

Brooks Koepka (+1100)

It’s undeniable that Brooks Koepka is back. After years of dealing with injuries, Koepka finally looks like he’s getting back to form. He won his first event of the season in Orlando and followed that performance up with an amazing Masters run before ultimately falling short in the final round.

He led the field for the majority of the weekend at Augusta National. While he was on pace to win, he had a rough Sunday hitting +3 on the day. Koepka finished T2 along with fellow LIV Golf member Phil Mickelson.

With Koepka only needing to play three rounds this week, he will be one of the favorites to stay hot in Adelaide.

