It seems like LIV Golf is starting to gain some steam in its second season. LIV Golf Adelaide drew a crowd of 60,000 golf fans in Australia last weekend, as Taylor Gooch won the tournament by three strokes. Can LIV Golf’s attendance challenge the PGA Tour?

LIV Golf received a warm welcome in Australia this past weekend. Many players in the league, such as Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, and Jediah Morgan, returned to play on home soil, which may have influenced the attendance numbers.

After weeks of bad news, Greg Norman’s LIV Golf League finally got a win last weekend, with over 60,000 fans packing into the Grange Golf Club to catch a glimpse of the rival league. It was a sold-out crowd, as spectators began lining up despite a two and a half hour tee-off delay.

The Australian crowd also welcomed native Greg Norman back home, as LIV Golf hosted its first event in Australia in league history.

With more than 20,000 fans attending each day, the crowd at LIV Golf Adelaide challenged the attendance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this weekend.

More than 60,000 people attended LIV Golf's tournament in Adelaide this weekend:

pic.twitter.com/Dh5UDQHVr3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 24, 2023

LIV Golf Finds Success in Australia

It was a sold-out crowd in Australia this weekend, with over 60,000 fans attending the third LIV Golf tournament of the season. While 1,800 tickets were given out for free to club members, the rest were paid fans looking to watch one of the few pro golf events of the year in Australia.

Despite having many professional golf players coming from Australia, the PGA Tour rarely makes a visit from down under. Instead, LIV Golf used it as an opportunity to push the sport to a place where there is a huge fan base.

After such a successful week in Adelaide, there are talks of playing a second event in Australia in the future as part of a back-to-back tournament in the country. The idea is to tap into markets that lack professional golf or familiar players.

LIV Golf has scheduled six tournaments outside the US in Mayakoba, Adelaide, Singapore, Valderrama, London, and Jeddah — cities that have expressed interest and excitement in professional golf.

LIV Golf Moves On to Singapore

Following the win in Australia, LIV Golf hopes to continue its success in Singapore this week. However, even with the jaw-dropping number of fans, the TV ratings have yet to be released for the LIV Golf Adelaide.

Over the last few events, LIV Golf has struggled to produce over 1 million viewers. The season average across the first two events was 437,000, putting the league’s future in doubt. After a strong debut in Adelaide, things might be turning a leaf for Greg Norman and LIV Golf during the second half of the season.

Golf Betting Guides 2023