LIV Golf Announces 2023 Schedule, Total Purse Up 51% To $405M

Before the third event of the season at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, LIV Golf announced its plans for the 2023 season.

The rival golf league will launch a 14-tournament schedule with 12 established team franchises and a relegation tournament at the end of the season.

With the increase in events, LIV Golf has committed $405 million in prize money for the league tournaments next year.

LIV Golf Schedules 14-Events in 2023

After receiving a flurry of negative press, LIV Golf decided to cut the 2022 season down from a 14-event invitational series to just eight tournaments.

Since then, the Saudi-backed golf series has been able to land big names like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Sergio Garcia before the first tournament. LIV Golf has gone on to sign Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and several other players from the PGA and DP Tour.

With a larger roster moving over to LIV Golf, the officials are set to launch the league with an expanded schedule in 2023.

While the original plans were to launch the league officially in 2024, LIV Golf has gained traction over the last few months, allowing the league to move its timeline up.

Total LIV Golf Purses Up 51% to $405 Million in 2023

After announcing its plans for 2023, LIV Golf has increased the overall total prize fund by 51% for a total of $405 million.

Each stop on the LIV Golf League will offer close to $30 million a tournament, which is a 20% increase from the $25 million per tournament offered in 2022.

With the addition of the International Series, LIV Golf has committed $300 million to the circuit to increase purse prizes.

2023 LIV Golf International Series

While no tournament dates or venues were announced, LIV Golf did mention their plan to take the league internationally.

The league intends on playing tournaments in North America, Latin America, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule will not conflict with any majors or “heritage” events, allowing players to make their own choices on where to play.

The LIV Golf will also look to add International Series on an Asian Tour. On top of the league tournaments, LIV players will be expected to compete in the international series for world ranking points.

The league events and the International series will feature about 25 tournaments on the LIV Golf schedule in 2023.

Same Tournament Format as LIV Golf 2022

Sticking to the same format as this year, the 14-tournament schedule in 2023 will consist of 48 players, 12 established team franchises, and a relegation tournament at the end of the season.

Next year, every team franchise will feature a captain who can draft players and build their team.

LIV Golf intends to sell these franchises but every week, each team will have a chance to win a portion of the purse and split the winnings among their team.