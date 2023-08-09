LIV Golf stops at Trump National Golf Course Bedminster for the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster event on Friday, August 11, 2023. Find the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, along with predictions, expert picks, and the best bets for this week’s event in New Jersey.

LIV Golf continues its United States tour as it stops in Bedminster, New Jersey for the second year in a row.

The 2023 golf season is winding down and there are only three more events on the LIV Golf schedule after Bedminster. The United States tour will make two more stops in Chicago and Miami before heading back to Saudi Arabia for the final event of the year.

At Bedminster, the LIV Golf field is led by top-ranked players Bryson DeChambeau (+800), Cameron Smith (+1000), Dustin Johnson (+1400), and Brooks Koepka (+1400).

Scroll below for LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Bedminster 2023

🏌 LIV Golf Event: LIV Golf Bedminster 2023

LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 📅 Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 🏆 LIV Golf Bedminster 2022 Winner: Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET 💰 LIV Golf Bedminster Purse: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 📺 TV Channel: The CW

The CW ⛳ Golf Course: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster | Bedminster, New Jersey

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster | Bedminster, New Jersey 🎲 LIV Golf Bedminster Odds:

LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 Odds

There are only a few more LIV Golf events scheduled for the rest of the year. On Friday, the top LIV golfers will head to Bedminster, New Jersey for the second annual tournament hosted at the Donald Trump-owned golf course.

After the Open Championship, LIV Golf has been relatively quiet but the league has had a few stops in the United Kingdom. Now, the golf league continues in the United States for the fourth-last event of the season.

The field is led by last week’s winner Bryson DeChambeau, who opens with the best odds to win at +800. The highest-ranked players in the league are near the top of the odds chart with Cameron Smith checking in at +1000, while Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are priced close behind at +1400 odds.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Bedminster Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Bedminster Odds Play Bryson DeChambeau +800 Cameron Smith +1000 Dustin Johnson +1400 Brooks Koepka +1400 Talor Gooch +1500 Mito Pereira +1600 Patrick Reed +1800 Harold Varner III +2000 Joaquin Niemann +2200 Sebastian Munoz +2500 Sergio Garcia +2500 Dean Burmester +2500 Cameron Tringale +3000 Louis Oosthuizen +3000 Jason Kokrak +3300 Branden Grace +3500 Henrik Stenson +3500 Carlos Ortiz +3500 Matthew Wolff +3500 Brendan Steele +4000 Thomas Pieters +4500 Peter Uihlein +4500 Charles Howell III +4500

LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster tournament below.

Talor Gooch(+1500)

One of the most surprising players in LIV Golf, Talor Gooch has absolutely dominated the circuit this year. He has three wins already and leads the league with the most points.

Given his recent form, Gooch is almost impossible to overlook heading into Bedminster. He returns to the course after last year’s T6 finish and will be as dangerous as ever. The American golfer has been very consistent all year. Last week, he finished at Greenbrier shooting 65-64-68 to finish 7th but officially recorded 11th by LIV Golf.

He’s back in form and will be returning home in hopes of his fourth win this season.

Matthew Wolff (+3500)

After a strong 3rd-place finish last weekend at Greenbrier, it looks like things are starting to turn around for Matthew Wolff. While he was the 18-hole and 36-hold-round leader, Bryson DeChambeau stole the weekend with his incredible 61-58 finish.

Wolff has been very vocal about his struggles on the course this year. However, when he’s in form, he’s one of the biggest threats on the LIV Golf roster. Along with his third-place finish last week, Wolff returns to Bedminster where he finished 3rd last year. Look for him to head into New Jersey with some added confidence.

Wolff ranked fourth in total driving and second in putting average last weekend. If he continues to trend in that direction, he’ll be tough to beat in New Jersey.

