Golf News and Rumors

LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

LIV Golf stops at Trump National Golf Course Bedminster for the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster event on Friday, August 11, 2023. Find the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster odds, along with predictions, expert picks, and the best bets for this week’s event in New Jersey.

LIV Golf continues its United States tour as it stops in Bedminster, New Jersey for the second year in a row.

The 2023 golf season is winding down and there are only three more events on the LIV Golf schedule after Bedminster. The United States tour will make two more stops in Chicago and Miami before heading back to Saudi Arabia for the final event of the year.

At Bedminster, the LIV Golf field is led by top-ranked players Bryson DeChambeau (+800), Cameron Smith (+1000), Dustin Johnson (+1400), and Brooks Koepka (+1400).

Scroll below for LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for LIV Golf Bedminster 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

How to Watch the LIV Golf Bedminster 2023

  • 🏌LIV Golf Event: LIV Golf Bedminster 2023
  • 📅 Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • 🏆 LIV Golf Bedminster 2022 Winner: Henrik Stenson
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • 💰 LIV Golf Bedminster Purse: $25,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: The CW
  • Golf Course: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster | Bedminster, New Jersey
  • 🎲 LIV Golf Bedminster Odds:

LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 Odds

There are only a few more LIV Golf events scheduled for the rest of the year. On Friday, the top LIV golfers will head to Bedminster, New Jersey for the second annual tournament hosted at the Donald Trump-owned golf course.

After the Open Championship, LIV Golf has been relatively quiet but the league has had a few stops in the United Kingdom. Now, the golf league continues in the United States for the fourth-last event of the season.

The field is led by last week’s winner Bryson DeChambeau, who opens with the best odds to win at +800. The highest-ranked players in the league are near the top of the odds chart with Cameron Smith checking in at +1000, while Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are priced close behind at +1400 odds.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Bedminster Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Bedminster Odds Play
Bryson DeChambeau +800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +1400 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +1400 BetOnline logo
Talor Gooch +1500 BetOnline logo
Mito Pereira +1600 BetOnline logo
Patrick Reed +1800 BetOnline logo
Harold Varner III +2000 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +2200 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Munoz +2500 BetOnline logo
Sergio Garcia +2500 BetOnline logo
Dean Burmester +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Tringale +3000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +3000 BetOnline logo
Jason Kokrak +3300 BetOnline logo
Branden Grace +3500 BetOnline logo
Henrik Stenson +3500 BetOnline logo
Carlos Ortiz +3500 BetOnline logo
Matthew Wolff +3500 BetOnline logo
Brendan Steele +4000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieters +4500 BetOnline logo
Peter Uihlein +4500 BetOnline logo
Charles Howell III +4500 BetOnline logo

LIV Golf Bedminster 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster tournament below.

Talor Gooch(+1500)

One of the most surprising players in LIV Golf, Talor Gooch has absolutely dominated the circuit this year. He has three wins already and leads the league with the most points.

Given his recent form, Gooch is almost impossible to overlook heading into Bedminster. He returns to the course after last year’s T6 finish and will be as dangerous as ever. The American golfer has been very consistent all year. Last week, he finished at Greenbrier shooting 65-64-68 to finish 7th but officially recorded 11th by LIV Golf.

He’s back in form and will be returning home in hopes of his fourth win this season.

Bet on Talor Gooch(+1500)

Matthew Wolff (+3500)

After a strong 3rd-place finish last weekend at Greenbrier, it looks like things are starting to turn around for Matthew Wolff. While he was the 18-hole and 36-hold-round leader, Bryson DeChambeau stole the weekend with his incredible 61-58 finish.

Wolff has been very vocal about his struggles on the course this year. However, when he’s in form, he’s one of the biggest threats on the LIV Golf roster. Along with his third-place finish last week, Wolff returns to Bedminster where he finished 3rd last year. Look for him to head into New Jersey with some added confidence.

Wolff ranked fourth in total driving and second in putting average last weekend. If he continues to trend in that direction, he’ll be tough to beat in New Jersey.

Bet on Matthew Wolff (+3500)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10min
Golf News and Rumors
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  28min
Golf News and Rumors
How much does a Sedgefield Country Club membership cost?
How much does a Sedgefield Country Club membership cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Championship 2023 Scorecard at Sedgefield Country Club
Wyndham Championship 2023 Scorecard at Sedgefield Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Championship 2023: Golf Digest Expert Picks Henley, Matsuyama To Win
Wyndham Championship 2023: Golf Digest Expert Picks Henley, Matsuyama To Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks: Todd, Glover Among Best Longshot Bets
Wyndham Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks: Todd, Glover Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Wyndham Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top